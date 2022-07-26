https://sputniknews.com/20220726/taliban-urges-hindus--sikhs-to-return-insists-security-situation-has-improved-in-afghanistan-1097806872.html

Taliban Urges Hindus & Sikhs to Return, Insists Security Situation Has Improved in Afghanistan

Since taking power in the country in August 2021, the Taliban* movement has been battling a local chapter of Daesh**, which is believed to be behind the... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International

The Taliban has urged members of its minority communities -- Hindus and Sikhs -- to return to their homeland, as the security situation has improved in Afghanistan.The request came after the Director of the Office of the Minister of State of the Taliban, Dr. Mullah Abdul Wasi, met with a number of members of the Hindu and Sikh Council of Afghanistan on July 24, tweeted the Office of Chief of Staff, Afghanistan.In June, Daesh-Khorasan terrorists opened fire at a gurudwara (temple) in Kabul, killing two people and injuring several others. About 30 worshippers were present inside the Gurudwara to participate in their morning prayer. After the June attack, the Government of India granted e-visas to more than 100 Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan.* The Taliban is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities** Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia & many other states

