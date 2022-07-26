https://sputniknews.com/20220726/sanctions-on-russia-hurting-armenia--foreign-minister-1097831539.html
Sanctions on Russia Hurting Armenia – Foreign Minister
"Sanctions against Russia have their negative direct or indirect impact on Armenia's economic development and economic situation in the region in general," Ararat Mirzoyan said.Mirzoyan spoke at a press conference during his first visit to Prague since taking office last year. He met with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky to discuss economic, trade and investment cooperation.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Western sanctions imposed on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine have had a negative effect on the Armenian economy, the foreign minister of the Caucasus nation said Tuesday.
"Sanctions against Russia have their negative direct or indirect impact on Armenia’s economic development and economic situation in the region in general," Ararat Mirzoyan said.
"We are trying to find short-term and mid-term solutions, mechanisms for addressing, and if possible eliminating these threats. And my hope is that we will succeed in this process," he added.
Mirzoyan spoke at a press conference during his first visit to Prague since taking office last year. He met with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky to discuss economic, trade and investment cooperation.