Saakashvili 2.0? Petition to Make Boris Johnson Ukraine's Prime Minister Gains 2,300 Signatures
Saakashvili 2.0? Petition to Make Boris Johnson Ukraine's Prime Minister Gains 2,300 Signatures
26.07.2022
A petition to make Boris Johnson Ukraine's next prime minister has gained over 2,300 signatures in one day. The petition was made public on July 26 on President Volodymyr Zelensky's website, and has 90 days to collect a total of 25,000 signatures to proceed.The petitioner urges that Kiev grant the scandal-ridden Johnson Ukrainian citizenship, suggesting that the British politician would be a “good” candidate for Ukraine’s prime minister spot. According to the Ukrainian citizen, Johnson enjoys "worldwide support," has a "clear position" on the Ukraine crisis, and has knowledge of politics, finances and legal aspects.Despite all these "positive" arguments, Johnson's candidacy isn't without flaw: under the current Ukrainian Constitution, it's impossible for him to become prime minister.While the enthused petitioner has called on Zelensky to consider the proposal, social media users don't think it's a good idea.Some users recalled none other than Mikheil Saakashvili, the former Georgian president who was made a Ukrainian citizen in 2015 and then appointed governor of the southern Odessa region - before being stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship by his former ally, ex-President Petro Poroshenko. Zelensky subsequently restored Saakashvili's citizenship.Currently, Saakashvili is on trial for illegally entering Georgia. He was sentenced to six years in prison in absentia in Georgia in 2018 for abusing his presidential office.So far, it's unclear whether Johnson, who, by his own admission, has just lost the "world's best job," would want his political career to take such a turn. The outgoing PM visited Kiev twice since the beginning of Russia's special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine, pledging indefinite support for Zelensky's government.He announced his intention to quit as UK prime minister on July 7 after over 50 Cabinet ministers and aides stepped down following a spate of scandals, ranging from violating the COVID lockdown rules and throwing parties to knowingly appointing a minister who had been accused of sexual misconduct and lying about it. The latter became the last straw even for the most loyal Tory MPs.
Saakashvili 2.0? Petition to Make Boris Johnson Ukraine's Prime Minister Gains 2,300 Signatures

18:36 GMT 26.07.2022
