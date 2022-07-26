https://sputniknews.com/20220726/russian-embassy-ridicules-us-persistent-claims-moscow-is-isolated-1097802358.html

Russian Embassy Ridicules US' Persistent Claims Moscow is 'Isolated'

Russian Embassy Ridicules US' Persistent Claims Moscow is 'Isolated'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States' commitment to attempts to make Russia seem internationally isolated has started to raise questions even in US media, the... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-26T07:42+0000

2022-07-26T07:42+0000

2022-07-26T07:42+0000

russia

us

isolation

sergei lavrov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0f/1082643617_0:115:2616:1587_1920x0_80_0_0_30b7ee21fe63a75470e7d3af9d85bb5e.jpg

On Monday, State Department spokesman Ned Price's comment in which he said that Russia has become "a pariah" caused a controversy during a briefing as US journalists pointed to Russian officials continuing to carry out foreign visits and engage with the international community on pressing issues as key players.The Russian embassy dismissed Price's comment as "baseless statements [that] do not stand up to criticism," citing the progress of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's ongoing tour in Africa, where he was received by the heads of states and the Secretary General of the League of Arab States.Lavrov started a five-day Africa tour on Saturday. He is scheduled to visit Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda and Congo to discuss bilateral, regional and international agendas, with the emphasis on food security and grain.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, us, isolation, sergei lavrov