Russian Court Postpones Hearing in Griner's Case After Fainting of US Consular Officer

Russian Court Postpones Hearing in Griner's Case After Fainting of US Consular Officer

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Khimki court of the Moscow Region has adjourned hearing in the case of US basketball player Brittney Griner charged with smuggling... 26.07.2022

US Charge d'Affaires in Moscow Elizabeth Rood told journalists that the consular officer needed a break and water as it was very hot in the courtroom. She said the man — appearing in his 60s, according to the Sputnik correspondent — was already feeling fine.The incident occurred during the questioning of a psychiatric narcologist as a defense witness. The expert stated that in countries where cannabis is allowed, it is actively used by athletes and those suffering myofascial injuries. At the same time, the expert noted that professional athletes cannot use cannabis on a regular basis due to reaction inhibition.When the counsel asked to question the other expert who had drawn up the report on the drug found with Griner, the US consular officer fainted.The court decided to adjourn the hearing until Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Moscow time (11:30 GMT).At the previous hearing on July 15, the defense presented the court with a document issued by the Arizona health department allowing Griner to use cannabis for medical purposes based on the athlete's complains of "chronic debilitating pain."Furthermore, counsels attached to the case file a statement of Griner's earnings showing that she has been paying taxes in Russia since 2015. The amount of taxes paid was not disclosed, but the defense referred to it as "multimillion-dollar taxes."On February 17, Griner was detained at a Moscow airport for carrying cannabis oil in her luggage. If convicted, the athlete would face a prison sentence of up to 10 years. Griner has pleaded guilty but insisted that she had no intention of committing a crime and was packing in a hurry. Last Friday, US congressmen introduced a draft resolution in the United States Senate calling for the basketball player's immediate release.

