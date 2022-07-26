https://sputniknews.com/20220726/prince-harry-and-meghan-wont-join-queen-elizabeth-during-her-holiday-in-scotland-report-says-1097819721.html

Prince Harry and Meghan Won't Join Queen Elizabeth During Her Holiday in Scotland, Report Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Won't Join Queen Elizabeth During Her Holiday in Scotland, Report Says

While The Sun earlier said that the list of guests includes "Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet," new reports emerged, suggesting that the...

Prince Harry and his spouse Meghan Markle are not among those who were invited to Balmoral estate for Queen Elizabeth's summer break, Page Six reports, citing sources.According to the media outlet, the Sussexes will not be going to visit the monarch during her holidays in the Scottish highlands and instead will stay in the US ahead of the publication of Prince Harry's memoir, which is scheduled to hit the shelves this fall.The couple recently visited the UK, as they participated in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and introduced their daughter Lillibet to the Queen and Prince Charles. They were also present at the Trooping the Colour ceremony and a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral. At the same time, Harry and Meghan were not invited to join Her Majesty and the rest of the royal family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.Relations between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal family remain tense since the 2021 bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. In their first appearance since they quit their royal duties, the couple told Oprah that the Royal family disregarded Meghan's psychological well-being during her pregnancy, as she was near-suicidal.They also claimed that one of senior royals expressed "concerns" about skin color of their son Archie, and accused the palace of failing to protect Meghan from “racist” attacks from the British press.

