Pope Francis in Indian Chief's Headdress Sparks Social Media Outrage

Social media is ablaze after Pope Francis donned a native Canadian headdress during a visit where he apologized for "cultural genocide".The Argentinian pontiff visited the site of the former Ermineskin Residential School in Maskwacis, Alberta, on Monday and met with leaders of four Cree nations. It was one of many state-funded church-run boarding schools, where some 150,000 children from Canada's pre-Colombian communities were forcibly sent from the 19th century until the 1970s in a bid to "Christianise" them.The four chiefs escorted the wheelchair-bound head of the Roman Catholic Church to their Powwow ceremonial grounds, where they presented him with a traditional feathered headdress.But many Twitter users were angered by Francis' apparent misappropriation of another race's culture.Some saw the funny side of it, however.Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was forced to apologize in 2019 after photos and video footage emerged of him as a young man wearing 'blackface' make-up and costumed as a stereotypical east-Indian.The PM has also made numerous public appearances wearing a native Canadian headdress.

