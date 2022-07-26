https://sputniknews.com/20220726/nudist-shoots-flasher-for-masturbating-in-front-of-a-woman-at-french-beach-1097796119.html

Nudist Shoots Flasher for Masturbating in Front of a Woman at French Beach

Nudist Shoots Flasher for Masturbating in Front of a Woman at French Beach

A suspected exhibitionist was shot at a French nudist beach, located in the Grand Parc Miribel-Jonage near Lyon, known as “La Mama.” 26.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-26T01:44+0000

2022-07-26T01:44+0000

2022-07-26T01:44+0000

nudist

france

murder

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/16/1097706595_0:99:1921:1179_1920x0_80_0_0_7e757a1eb29510029de1208b354c97bb.jpg

The naturist beach, also known as a nude beach, La Mama has been an active spot for naturists since 2007.On Saturday at around 10:30 a.m., a man was shot at La Mama in the urban park of the Grand parc de Miribel-Jonage. The suspected exhibitionist was 46 years old and was apparently harassing beachgoers with insults.The exhibitionist, which is a person’s desire to display their genitals in a compulsive manner—and differs from a naturist, who takes a nonsexual approach to nature and encourages persons to think of their bodies from a liberal point of view and as a part of their natural environment—began performing a sex act while staring at a woman on the beach, according to French authorities.A 76-year-old naturist then approached the exhibitionist and the two apparently got into a heated argument. At some point during the argument, the older man took a hunting rifle out of his backpack or bag and shot the male exhibitionist more than once.According to France3, the 46-year-old came from Lyon and suffered a fatal wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The beach closed following the altercation so that French authorities could conduct an investigation into the incident. The 76-year-old did have a permit for his hunting rifle but was not allowed to carry the weapon into public areas.The hunter did not resist arrest and did not deny responsibility for the shooting.Officials from the gendarmerie of Trévoux are continuing to investigate the incident as a homicide.

https://sputniknews.com/20220725/watch-moment-whale-breaches-and-lands-on-fishing-boat-off-massachusetts-coast-1097794969.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

nudist, france, murder