Nord Stream One Resumes Gas Supply, But at 20% Capabilities
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Dallas airport on lockdown after an active shooter, and Ghislaine Maxwell being transferred to a Florida prison
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Liz Truss is Projected to Win, NHS Staff Shortages, Europe Unprepared for WinterWyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Threats to Journalists Covering Ukraine, NYT Refuse to Admit Incorrect Reporting, and Kill Lists in UkraineIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Ian Shilling about the British Prime Minister's position, the United Kingdom still under the European Union, and Russian gas. Ian explained the heat wave that came to Great Britain and analysis of Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia. Ian discussed the global protests by farmers and the GMO seeds affecting the food supply.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Wyatt Reed about journalism awards for Ukraine coverage, and Journalist Johnny Miller. Wyatt explained his conversations with journalists on Ukraine's kill list and the Western media avoiding these journalists on these kill lists.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Dallas airport on lockdown after an active shooter, and Ghislaine Maxwell being transferred to a Florida prison.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Liz Truss is Projected to Win, NHS Staff Shortages, Europe Unprepared for Winter
Wyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Threats to Journalists Covering Ukraine, NYT Refuse to Admit Incorrect Reporting, and Kill Lists in Ukraine
In the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Ian Shilling about the British Prime Minister's position, the United Kingdom still under the European Union, and Russian gas. Ian explained the heat wave that came to Great Britain and analysis of Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia. Ian discussed the global protests by farmers and the GMO seeds affecting the food supply.
In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Wyatt Reed about journalism awards for Ukraine coverage, and Journalist Johnny Miller. Wyatt explained his conversations with journalists on Ukraine's kill list and the Western media avoiding these journalists on these kill lists.
