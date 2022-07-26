https://sputniknews.com/20220726/nord-stream-one-resumes-gas-supply-but-at-20-capabilities-1097795586.html

Nord Stream One Resumes Gas Supply, But at 20% Capabilities

Nord Stream One Resumes Gas Supply, But at 20% Capabilities

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Dallas airport on lockdown after an active shooter, and Ghislaine... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-26T08:11+0000

2022-07-26T08:11+0000

2022-07-26T08:11+0000

radio sputnik

the backstory

wef

brexit

radio

journalism

mainstream media

uk

eu

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/19/1097795440_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_0fd1f87459ca7dd27e6bab51cd8f8778.png

Nord Stream One Resumes Gas Supply, But at 20% Capabilities On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Dallas airport on lockdown after an active shooter, and Ghislaine Maxwell being transferred to a Florida prison

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Liz Truss is Projected to Win, NHS Staff Shortages, Europe Unprepared for WinterWyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Threats to Journalists Covering Ukraine, NYT Refuse to Admit Incorrect Reporting, and Kill Lists in UkraineIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Ian Shilling about the British Prime Minister's position, the United Kingdom still under the European Union, and Russian gas. Ian explained the heat wave that came to Great Britain and analysis of Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia. Ian discussed the global protests by farmers and the GMO seeds affecting the food supply.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Wyatt Reed about journalism awards for Ukraine coverage, and Journalist Johnny Miller. Wyatt explained his conversations with journalists on Ukraine's kill list and the Western media avoiding these journalists on these kill lists.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

radio sputnik, the backstory, wef, brexit, аудио, radio, journalism, mainstream media, uk, eu, saudi arabia, ghislaine maxwell