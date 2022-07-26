https://sputniknews.com/20220726/lifespan-of-f-35-fighters-that-czech-republic-plans-to-buy-from-us-40-years-1097831632.html

Lifespan of F-35 Fighters That Czech Republic Plans to Buy From US 40 Years

Lifespan of F-35 Fighters That Czech Republic Plans to Buy From US 40 Years

PRAGUE (Sputnik) - The F-35 fighter jets, which the Czech government intends to acquire from the United States, will serve for 40 years, Chief of Staff of the... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-26T20:44+0000

2022-07-26T20:44+0000

2022-07-26T20:44+0000

f-35

czech republic

czech defense ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/06/1094534349_0:171:3072:1899_1920x0_80_0_0_aca3fe9349237065417294baa49cbcfb.jpg

According to Rehka, as cited by the Idnes news agency, the country will need to upgrade the airbase in the Czech city of Caslav to station the aircraft.Last week, the Czech government instructed Defense Minister Jana Cernochova to begin negotiations with US partners on the acquisition of 24 F-35 Lightning combat aircraft. According to Rehka, these types of fighters demonstrated the best results in a study conducted on behalf of the government, which evaluated seven types of aircraft produced by four countries.To date, the Czech air force has 14 Swedish Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighters on lease. At the same time, Czech media previously reported, with reference to the Ministry of Defense, about the interest of the Swedish authorities in continuing the lease of the latest models of Saab JAS 39, or in their purchase by the Czech side.

czech republic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

f-35, czech republic, czech defense ministry