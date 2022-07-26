International
Lifespan of F-35 Fighters That Czech Republic Plans to Buy From US 40 Years
Lifespan of F-35 Fighters That Czech Republic Plans to Buy From US 40 Years
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - The F-35 fighter jets, which the Czech government intends to acquire from the United States, will serve for 40 years, Chief of Staff of the...
According to Rehka, as cited by the Idnes news agency, the country will need to upgrade the airbase in the Czech city of Caslav to station the aircraft.Last week, the Czech government instructed Defense Minister Jana Cernochova to begin negotiations with US partners on the acquisition of 24 F-35 Lightning combat aircraft. According to Rehka, these types of fighters demonstrated the best results in a study conducted on behalf of the government, which evaluated seven types of aircraft produced by four countries.To date, the Czech air force has 14 Swedish Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighters on lease. At the same time, Czech media previously reported, with reference to the Ministry of Defense, about the interest of the Swedish authorities in continuing the lease of the latest models of Saab JAS 39, or in their purchase by the Czech side.
Lifespan of F-35 Fighters That Czech Republic Plans to Buy From US 40 Years

20:44 GMT 26.07.2022
