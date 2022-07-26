International
https://sputniknews.com/20220726/lavrov-starts-visit-to-uganda-with-meeting-with-countrys-foreign-minister-1097796402.html
Lavrov Starts Visit to Uganda With Meeting With Country's Foreign Minister
Lavrov Starts Visit to Uganda With Meeting With Country's Foreign Minister
ENTEBBE (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Uganda on Monday, where he had a short meeting with his counterpart Jeje Odongo. 26.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-26T01:48+0000
2022-07-26T01:48+0000
yoweri museveni
sergei lavrov
uganda
africa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101580/86/1015808614_0:62:1300:793_1920x0_80_0_0_7d9fa2d2b4f21a22569b45f0a5c21a3d.jpg
Lavrov is also expected to meet with President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday, the Ugandan Embassy told Sputnik earlier.Uganda is the third country that Lavrov visits as part of a large African tour. Previously, he visited Egypt and the Republic of the Congo.The president of Uganda has repeatedly visited Russia; during the first Russia-Africa summit in Sochi in 2019, he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
uganda
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101580/86/1015808614_80:0:1220:855_1920x0_80_0_0_5ffd4b8c5e77e32119717b68097f3fa6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
yoweri museveni, sergei lavrov, uganda, africa

Lavrov Starts Visit to Uganda With Meeting With Country's Foreign Minister

01:48 GMT 26.07.2022
© AP Photo / Rebecca VassieUganda's President Yoweri Museveni
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2022
© AP Photo / Rebecca Vassie
Subscribe
International
India
ENTEBBE (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Uganda on Monday, where he had a short meeting with his counterpart Jeje Odongo.
Lavrov is also expected to meet with President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday, the Ugandan Embassy told Sputnik earlier.
Uganda is the third country that Lavrov visits as part of a large African tour. Previously, he visited Egypt and the Republic of the Congo.
The president of Uganda has repeatedly visited Russia; during the first Russia-Africa summit in Sochi in 2019, he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала