https://sputniknews.com/20220726/lavrov-starts-visit-to-uganda-with-meeting-with-countrys-foreign-minister-1097796402.html

Lavrov Starts Visit to Uganda With Meeting With Country's Foreign Minister

Lavrov Starts Visit to Uganda With Meeting With Country's Foreign Minister

ENTEBBE (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Uganda on Monday, where he had a short meeting with his counterpart Jeje Odongo. 26.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-26T01:48+0000

2022-07-26T01:48+0000

2022-07-26T01:48+0000

yoweri museveni

sergei lavrov

uganda

africa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101580/86/1015808614_0:62:1300:793_1920x0_80_0_0_7d9fa2d2b4f21a22569b45f0a5c21a3d.jpg

Lavrov is also expected to meet with President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday, the Ugandan Embassy told Sputnik earlier.Uganda is the third country that Lavrov visits as part of a large African tour. Previously, he visited Egypt and the Republic of the Congo.The president of Uganda has repeatedly visited Russia; during the first Russia-Africa summit in Sochi in 2019, he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

uganda

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

yoweri museveni, sergei lavrov, uganda, africa