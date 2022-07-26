https://sputniknews.com/20220726/lavrov-starts-visit-to-uganda-with-meeting-with-countrys-foreign-minister-1097796402.html
Lavrov Starts Visit to Uganda With Meeting With Country's Foreign Minister
ENTEBBE (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Uganda on Monday, where he had a short meeting with his counterpart Jeje Odongo.
Lavrov is also expected to meet with President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday, the Ugandan Embassy told Sputnik earlier.
Uganda is the third country that Lavrov visits as part of a large African tour. Previously, he visited Egypt and the Republic of the Congo.
The president of Uganda has repeatedly visited Russia; during the first Russia-Africa summit in Sochi in 2019, he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.