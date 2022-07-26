https://sputniknews.com/20220726/lavrov-arrives-in-ethiopian-capital-addis-ababa-1097832482.html
Lavrov Arrives in Ethiopian Capital Addis Ababa
ADDIS ABABA (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as part of an African tour, arrived in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, where the headquarters of the African Union is located.
Upon arrival, he had a brief meeting with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen.
On Wednesday, Lavrov is expected to hold talks with the country's top leadership and discuss the international, regional agenda and bilateral cooperation.
Earlier, Lavrov also mentioned that during his visit to Addis Ababa, which is considered the diplomatic capital of Africa, meetings are planned with representatives of the African Union. He noted that during these contacts the details of holding the next Russia-Africa summit would be discussed.
In 2019, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed attended the Russia-Africa summit in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, where he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.