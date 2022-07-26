https://sputniknews.com/20220726/latvia-reportedly-requests-us-made-himars-systems-to-enhance-baltic-defense-1097826524.html
Latvia Reportedly Requests US-Made HIMARS Systems to Enhance Baltic Defense
Latvia Reportedly Requests US-Made HIMARS Systems to Enhance Baltic Defense
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Latvia has asked the United States for permission to purchase HIMARS rocket systems as part of a joint initiative of the three Baltic states, Defense News reported on Tuesday.
Besides HIMARS, Latvia is interested in purchasing coastal defense missile systems and mid-range air defense systems, the report said.After Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine, the Latvian government decided to increase its defense budget to 2.5% of the gross domestic product by 2025 and plans to allocate about $763.9 million toward military expenditures.Earlier in July, the US government approved a possible sale of up to six HIMARS and related equipment for an estimated cost of $500 million to Estonia.In June, Poland announced its plans to purchase about 500 US-made multiple rocket launchers M142 HIMARS to enhance national artillery capabilities in response to Russia’s operation in Ukraine.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Latvia has asked the United States for permission to purchase HIMARS rocket systems as part of a joint initiative of the three Baltic states, Defense News reported on Tuesday.
Besides HIMARS, Latvia is interested in purchasing coastal defense missile systems and mid-range air defense systems, the report said.
"The MoD [Ministry of Defense] has sent a letter of request to the U.S. about the availability and prices of HIMARS," a spokesperson for the Latvian Ministry of Defense said, as quoted by the news outlet. "This is a joint project of the Baltic States, and the MoD expects the U.S. to support it with co-financing."
After Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine, the Latvian government decided to increase its defense budget to 2.5% of the gross domestic product by 2025 and plans to allocate about $763.9 million toward military expenditures.
Earlier in July, the US government approved a possible sale of up to six HIMARS and related equipment for an estimated cost of $500 million to Estonia.
In June, Poland announced its plans to purchase about 500 US-made multiple rocket launchers M142 HIMARS to enhance national artillery capabilities in response to Russia’s operation in Ukraine.