Iranian and Saudi Foreign Ministers to Meet in Iraq; Zelensky Surrounded by Traitors and Spies

2022-07-26T08:14+0000

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Jake Sullivan has stated that Ukrainian President Zelensky should fear for his safety, leading some to suspect that the US intelligence agencies may be plotting the demise of the Ukrainian leader. Also, Russia's military operation is nearing an inflection point as the battle for Eastern Ukraine seems near an end.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss China. The White House is concerned that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's planned visit to Taiwan could spark a military crisis in the region. Also, President Biden's plans for a Pacific NATO seem to be floundering as Asian nations refuse to join the coalition.John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss police violence. An Oakland, Tennessee police officer has been placed on administrative leave after a video surfaced of a driver that was brutally beaten over an alleged traffic violation.Dr. Yolandra Hancock, Board-certified pediatrician and Obesity Medicine Specialist, joins us to discuss Global Health issues. The WHO has declared monkeypox a global emergency as the spread continues unabated. Also, does President Biden's mild covid case prove that the pandemic is over?James Carey, writer, activist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Iraq will be hosting a critical meeting between the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia as US plans for a Middle East NATO appear to be falling apart. Also, the demand for the US to stop occupying Syria and stealing its resources is growing.Levi Rickert, editor and publisher of NativeNewsOnline.net, joins us to discuss settler colonialism in North America. Pope Francis is expected to apologize to the indigenous population during his upcoming Canada trip. Also, the bodies of Native American children have been found in New Mexico.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the EU. Africans are complaining about the self-serving nature of the EU energy policy. Also, is the EU suffering from a leadership crisis?We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

