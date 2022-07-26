https://sputniknews.com/20220726/indian-family-goes-on-tour-across-uk-in-home-built-four-seater-aeroplane-1097797745.html
Indian Family Goes on Tour Across UK in Home-Built Four-Seater Aeroplane
Indian Family Goes on Tour Across UK in Home-Built Four-Seater Aeroplane
Since his maiden flight in a plane he constructed in February this year, an ethnically Indian mechanical engineer, Ashok Aliseril Thamarakshan, has traveled... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-26T08:20+0000
2022-07-26T08:20+0000
2022-07-26T08:20+0000
india
kerala
airplane
uk
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1a/1097804755_0:25:1281:745_1920x0_80_0_0_0211e70c47131c09bff6ac418bf68994.jpg
A family hailing from India's Kerala state is making headlines after building an aircraft at their home during the COVID-19 lockdown and is now going on tours across the UK. According to the Times of India, 38-year-old mechanical engineer Ashok Aliseril Thamarakshan, a native of Kerala's Alappuzha city who now lives in Essex, spent around two years designing the four-seater Sling TSI aircraft in his garden, which allegedly cost him around $225,700.Thamarakshan obtained a pilot's license in 2018 and used to rent small two-seater planes for trips. After getting to know about a new aircraft model, the Sling TSI, the man visited the facility to learn more and ordered an aircraft kit. He built a makeshift workshop at his house compound and began to build it during the COVID-induced lockdown.The medium-sized plane has a maximum speed of 200 kilometers per hour and requires 20 liters of fuel per hour.
kerala
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1a/1097804755_126:0:1153:770_1920x0_80_0_0_3592d8e3f5e3384982f1e5a142376b00.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
india, kerala, airplane, uk, uk
Indian Family Goes on Tour Across UK in Home-Built Four-Seater Aeroplane
Since his maiden flight in a plane he constructed in February this year, an ethnically Indian mechanical engineer, Ashok Aliseril Thamarakshan, has traveled together with his family members to several destinations in the United Kingdom and Europe. The UK civil aviation authorities have been tracking his routes.
A family hailing from India's Kerala state is making headlines after building an aircraft at their home during the COVID-19 lockdown and is now going on tours across the UK.
According to the Times of India, 38-year-old mechanical engineer Ashok Aliseril Thamarakshan, a native of Kerala's Alappuzha city who now lives in Essex, spent around two years designing the four-seater Sling TSI aircraft in his garden, which allegedly cost him around $225,700.
He named it 'G-Diya' after his youngest daughter Diya.
Thamarakshan obtained a pilot's license in 2018 and used to rent small two-seater planes for trips. After getting to know about a new aircraft model, the Sling TSI, the man visited the facility to learn more and ordered an aircraft kit. He built a makeshift workshop at his house compound and began to build it during the COVID-induced lockdown.
The medium-sized plane has a maximum speed of 200 kilometers per hour and requires 20 liters of fuel per hour.