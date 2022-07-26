https://sputniknews.com/20220726/indian-family-goes-on-tour-across-uk-in-home-built-four-seater-aeroplane-1097797745.html

Indian Family Goes on Tour Across UK in Home-Built Four-Seater Aeroplane

Since his maiden flight in a plane he constructed in February this year, an ethnically Indian mechanical engineer, Ashok Aliseril Thamarakshan, has traveled... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International

A family hailing from India's Kerala state is making headlines after building an aircraft at their home during the COVID-19 lockdown and is now going on tours across the UK. According to the Times of India, 38-year-old mechanical engineer Ashok Aliseril Thamarakshan, a native of Kerala's Alappuzha city who now lives in Essex, spent around two years designing the four-seater Sling TSI aircraft in his garden, which allegedly cost him around $225,700.Thamarakshan obtained a pilot's license in 2018 and used to rent small two-seater planes for trips. After getting to know about a new aircraft model, the Sling TSI, the man visited the facility to learn more and ordered an aircraft kit. He built a makeshift workshop at his house compound and began to build it during the COVID-induced lockdown.The medium-sized plane has a maximum speed of 200 kilometers per hour and requires 20 liters of fuel per hour.

