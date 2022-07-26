https://sputniknews.com/20220726/india-must-back-push-to-unblock-afghanistans-frozen-funds-despite-trust-deficit-says-analyst-1097826759.html

India Must Back Push to Unblock Afghanistan's Frozen Funds Despite 'Trust Deficit,' Says Analyst

New Delhi should lend its weight behind the diplomatic push by Russia, China and central Asian countries to unblock approximately $7 billion of Afghanistan’s frozen funds which are currently in US-based financial institutions, veteran Indian defense analyst Qamar Agha told Sputnik on Tuesday.The Indian defense analyst’s comments are made against the backdrop of a two-day conference ‘Afghanistan: Security and Economic Development,’ which is being hosted by the government of Uzbekistan in Tashkent.Around 100 delegations from 20 countries, including from Russia, the US, EU, Middle East and Central Asian nations are attending the event. Significantly, the Taliban’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has also been invited to the event, unlike previous conferences where the Taliban was kept out owing to lack of diplomatic recognition.India is being represented at the event by a delegation led by JP Singh, the Joint Secretary Ministry of External Affairs (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran division).According to Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the focus of the multi-nation conference is not only on security, but also ensuring a coordinated response aimed at “economic recovery” of Afghanistan. The Uzbek foreign minister has said that "unfreezing Afghanistan’s financial assets abroad is a major factor in rebuilding Afghanistan’s economy”.The Biden administration has refused to release Afghanistan’s funds, blocked since last August when the Taliban stormed to power, until the Islamic movement complies with its commitment of not letting the Afghan territory be used as a safe haven for foreign terrorist organisations. A report by UN Security Council’s Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, dated July 15, said that Al-Qaeda** and other terrorist groups continue to operate in Afghanistan.“To deliver the basic assistance to the Taliban, one just can’t ignore the Taliban,” Agha underlined, adding that New Delhi's decision to send a delegation to the conference indicates its "cautious stand" towards the Taliban.He, however, added that India would continue to act in lockstep with the international community in not affording diplomatic recognition for the Taliban until it banishes foreign terrorist groups from Afghanistan.India Has Security Concerns in Afghanistan, Says AghaAgha said that New Delhi’s role in Afghanistan is not only confined to providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan population, but there is also a threat of India-centric terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)** and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)** using the Afghan territory as bases.Since last August, several reports by UNSC have claimed that both the terrorist groups operate camps in Afghanistan. India has consistently accused Pakistan of backing these terrorist “proxies,” an allegation that Islamabad has denied.Agha referred to the recent threats by Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent’s (AQIS) which have directly alluded to India. He also says that the Taliban takeover could embolden Islamic militants in the Jammu and Kashmir region, which is disputed between Pakistan and India.Agha recalled that New Delhi is already “coordinating” with governments of Russia, Iran and other central Asian countries in countering the potential security threats.Last November, India for the first time brought together national security advisor-level officials from Iran, Russia and central Asian nations to discuss the security situation in the region following the Taliban takeover.* The Taliban is under UN sanctions over terrorist activties.**Al-Qaeda, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) are terrorist groups banned in many nations, including Russia.

