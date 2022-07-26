International
Breaking News: Hungary Dismisses 'Unenforceable' EU Gas Cutback Plan
https://sputniknews.com/20220726/india-intercepts-thousands-of-bangladeshi-migrants-with-fake-documents-1097817175.html
India Intercepts Thousands of Bangladeshi Migrants With Fake Documents
India Intercepts Thousands of Bangladeshi Migrants With Fake Documents
Dealing with Bangladeshi migrants has become one of the major issues in several Indian states, primarily in the East. India does not keep records of... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-26T12:33+0000
2022-07-26T12:33+0000
india
indian home ministry
amit shah
illegal migrants
bangladesh
kiren rijiju
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1a/1097820148_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5bdd6c508f6196de4ae85cd6bbd0fd91.jpg
Indian immigration officials have intercepted 2,399 Bangladeshi nationals with fake Indian documents across various border check posts from 2017-2022, India's Home Ministry revealed on Tuesday.Nityanand Rai, India’s minister for home affairs, said that government authorities record biographic and biometric details of the illegal migrants upon identifying them.There have been conflicting claims over the current number of Bangladeshi migrants in India.In 2016, the government said that there were about 20 million illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in India, but it did not divulge any evidence. Four years later, then-Minister for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy claimed that if India offered citizenship to Bangladeshis, half of Bangladesh would empty.
bangladesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1a/1097820148_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ac2ef9688c15209d4707597b62cd8da9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, indian home ministry, amit shah, illegal migrants, bangladesh, kiren rijiju

India Intercepts Thousands of Bangladeshi Migrants With Fake Documents

12:33 GMT 26.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / NOAH SEELAMRohingya Muslim Saddiq Hussain (L) talks to fellow refugees at their camps in the old city of Hyderabad on June 29, 2016
Rohingya Muslim Saddiq Hussain (L) talks to fellow refugees at their camps in the old city of Hyderabad on June 29, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / NOAH SEELAM
Subscribe
International
India
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
Dealing with Bangladeshi migrants has become one of the major issues in several Indian states, primarily in the East. India does not keep records of Bangladeshi citizens, with many sneaking into the country during the 1971 war with Pakistan.
Indian immigration officials have intercepted 2,399 Bangladeshi nationals with fake Indian documents across various border check posts from 2017-2022, India's Home Ministry revealed on Tuesday.
Nityanand Rai, India’s minister for home affairs, said that government authorities record biographic and biometric details of the illegal migrants upon identifying them.

“The central government issued an instruction to state governments for taking appropriate prompt steps for the identification of illegal migrants and their restriction to specified locations as per provisions of law,” Rai added.

There have been conflicting claims over the current number of Bangladeshi migrants in India.
In 2016, the government said that there were about 20 million illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in India, but it did not divulge any evidence. Four years later, then-Minister for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy claimed that if India offered citizenship to Bangladeshis, half of Bangladesh would empty.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала