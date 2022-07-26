https://sputniknews.com/20220726/india-intercepts-thousands-of-bangladeshi-migrants-with-fake-documents-1097817175.html

India Intercepts Thousands of Bangladeshi Migrants With Fake Documents

India Intercepts Thousands of Bangladeshi Migrants With Fake Documents

Dealing with Bangladeshi migrants has become one of the major issues in several Indian states, primarily in the East. India does not keep records of... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-26T12:33+0000

2022-07-26T12:33+0000

2022-07-26T12:33+0000

india

indian home ministry

amit shah

illegal migrants

bangladesh

kiren rijiju

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1a/1097820148_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5bdd6c508f6196de4ae85cd6bbd0fd91.jpg

Indian immigration officials have intercepted 2,399 Bangladeshi nationals with fake Indian documents across various border check posts from 2017-2022, India's Home Ministry revealed on Tuesday.Nityanand Rai, India’s minister for home affairs, said that government authorities record biographic and biometric details of the illegal migrants upon identifying them.There have been conflicting claims over the current number of Bangladeshi migrants in India.In 2016, the government said that there were about 20 million illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in India, but it did not divulge any evidence. Four years later, then-Minister for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy claimed that if India offered citizenship to Bangladeshis, half of Bangladesh would empty.

bangladesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

india, indian home ministry, amit shah, illegal migrants, bangladesh, kiren rijiju