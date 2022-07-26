https://sputniknews.com/20220726/india-has-zero-possibility-of-slipping-into-recession-survey-shows-1097804558.html

India Has Zero Possibility of Slipping Into Recession, Survey Shows

The figure comes in stark comparison to several other Asian countries that are facing a strong risk of a recession in the coming year due to surging energy... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International

India has a zero possibility of witnessing a recession, unlike several other Asian countries, a recent survey report by Bloomberg has revealed.According to the report, India’s neighbor Sri Lanka - which is already facing a major economic crisis and currency devaluation due to political unrest - has an almost-85 percent risk of registering consecutive negative growth.It is followed by New Zealand with a 33 percent risk, and South Korea and Japan at 25 percent each.India's neighboring Pakistan and China carry a 20 percent risk of recession, alongside Australia.Asia's overall recession risk stands at 20-25 percent, compared to 45 percent for the US and 50-55 percent for the European Union.Surging energy prices have hit countries such as Germany and France the hardest, with a spillover impacting the rest of that region, Steven Cochrane, chief Asia-Pacific economist at Moody's Analytics Inc, said in a media statement.

