From UK Troops in Ukraine to China and Recession: Six Takeaways From the Sunak-Truss Live TV Debate

26.07.2022

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss – the two remaining candidates in the race to become the UK’s next prime minister - have gone head-to-head in their first live TV debate, hosted by the BBC. Here are several takeaways from the Sunak­-Truss clash that took place on Monday night.Economy and Energy BillsThe “Our Next Prime Minister” debate began with the two heatedly discussing the economy as a host asked the leadership candidates whether they would provide more help with soaring bills if they become prime minister.Truss, for her part, vowed to put an economic growth plan in place “immediately” if she becomes prime minister, reverse the planned National Insurance hike, and impose a temporary moratorium on the green energy levy, which she claimed “would help cut money from fuel bills.”Former chancellor Sunak claimed there is "nothing Conservative" about Truss's approach and it would give the party "absolutely no chance" of winning the next election.Foreign Secretary Truss in turn suggested her rival would lead the country into a recession and accused him of "doom and gloom" economics.Tax BurdenAfter the foreign secretary pledged that her government would start paying down the debt in three years' time if she became prime minister, the former chancellor was quick to respond by arguing that Truss had “promised over £40 billion of unfunded tax cuts - £40 billion more borrowing.”Sunak claimed that the UK’s massive tax burden was the result of the unprecedented levels of government spending aimed at keeping the national economy afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic. Truss said that no other country was raising taxes, and accused Sunak of having no clear-cut plan for economic growth.He then quoted Truss’ economic adviser as saying that her plan will result in mortgage interest rates going up to 7%, something that Sunak argued would “tip millions of people into misery”. In light of this, Truss has “no chance of winning the next general election”, according to the ex-chancellor. The foreign secretary retaliated by saying, “This Chancellor has raised taxes to the highest rate in 70 years and we're now predicted a recession. The truth is in the figures.”China IssuePressed on the subject of Britain’s ties with China, both Sunak and Truss sought to paint each other as having previously been too cozy with Beijing.He added that the UK government’s National Security Investment Bill “gives us the powers as a country to protect ourselves against countries like China who are trying to infiltrate our companies and steal our technology.”The former chancellor was then interrupted by Truss, who said in a nod to Sunak, “as recently as a month ago you were pushing for closer trade relationships with China ... I’m delighted that you’ve come round to my way of thinking, but it’s been driven by the Foreign Office.”“We have led on that, and frankly, what we’ve heard from the Treasury is a desire for closer economic relations with China,” the foreign secretary pointed out.No British Troop Deployment to Ukraine: TrussWhen asked whether as prime minister they would deploy troops to Ukraine, Truss said that she was “not prepared for the United Kingdom to become directly involved in the conflict.”Truss added that Ukraine is “not a NATO country,” which is why she said “it would be wrong to directly deploy British “troops and resources” to the country.Sunak, for his part, did not directly answer the question, just referring to the UK having “put together one of the strongest set of economic sanctions that the world has ever seen” and to having supported Kiev with arms.Truss, Sunak Unwilling to See BoJo in Their GovernmentsThe foreign secretary dismissed the prospect of outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson having a job in her government, saying she does not believe he wants one and needs a “well-earned break” after a “difficult” few years.Speaking on the issue, Sunak in turn said that his resignation as chancellor earlier this month (which partially sparked the collapse of Johnson’s Cabinet) came after he decided that “enough was enough”. The ex­-chancellor then emphasized that he would not employ the “remarkable” Johnson in his own Cabinet.Do Fancy Garments Matter? Earlier on Monday, UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries lashed out at Sunak by comparing his expensive suit and shoes to Truss’ £4.50 Claire's Accessories earrings.When asked to address the issue during the debate, Sunak stressed that the leadership candidates should be judged "by their character and their actions". The former chancellor added that he "wasn't born this way" as his family emigrated to Britain 60 years ago and that he had previously worked as a waiter (according to Sunak) at an Indian restaurant.Truss appeared to have distanced herself from Dorries' comments as she said that she wasn't sure where the £4.50 claim about her earrings came from. The foreign secretary also said that she does not have "any issue with how expensive anybody else's clothes are" and is "not going to give Rishi fashion advice," noting that she is a "great admirer of his dress sense."As the debate came to an end, a snap poll of Conservative voters by Opinium on who performed best revealed that both leadership candidates go neck-to-neck, with Sunak ahead at 39%, compared to Truss at 38%.

