Floodwaters Wash Away Cars as Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc in India's Jodhpur – Videos
Floodwaters Wash Away Cars as Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc in India’s Jodhpur – Videos
Heavy rainfall has been lashing out the state of Rajasthan since the start of this monsoon season. The India Meteorological Department had predicted that Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer and Udaipur cities are likely to receive heavy rains in the coming days.
After a heavy downpour on Monday night, videos showing cars and motorbikes being washed away by floodwaters in the streets of Jodhpur city in India's Rajasthan went viral.According to media reports, the city got flooded after three hours of heavy rains.It was the first heavy rainfall of the monsoon season and the low-lying towns in the city were the worst-hit, the reports added.Due to torrential rainfall, a similar incident was reported from Ujjain city in Madhya Pradesh state when an SUV had a narrow escape while trying to cross an overflowing canal. The media reports said that the people boarding the SUV managed to escape, but the vehicle got washed away.Meanwhile, the weather forecasting department -- India Meteorological Department (IMD) -- has said that the rains are likely to subside in Rajasthan from Wednesday.With water flooding the streets, the district administration of Jodhpur has declared a holiday in schools in view of the incessant rainfall and flooding.Last week, the IMD had even issued an orange alert for parts of Rajasthan as it said that the state would continue to receive showers for the next few days.
Floodwaters Wash Away Cars as Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc in India’s Jodhpur – Videos
Heavy rainfall has been lashing out the state of Rajasthan since the start of this monsoon season. The India Meteorological Department had predicted that Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer and Udaipur cities are likely to receive heavy rains in the coming days.
After a heavy downpour on Monday night, videos showing cars and motorbikes being washed away by floodwaters in the streets
of Jodhpur city in India's Rajasthan went viral.
According to media reports, the city got flooded after three hours of heavy rains.
It was the first heavy rainfall of the monsoon season and the low-lying towns in the city were the worst-hit, the reports added.
Due to torrential rainfall, a similar incident was reported from Ujjain city in Madhya Pradesh state when an SUV had a narrow escape while trying to cross an overflowing canal. The media reports said that the people boarding the SUV managed to escape, but the vehicle got washed away
.
Meanwhile, the weather forecasting department -- India Meteorological Department (IMD) -- has said that the rains are likely to subside
in Rajasthan from Wednesday.
With water flooding the streets, the district administration of Jodhpur has declared a holiday in schools in view of the incessant rainfall and flooding.
Last week, the IMD had even issued an orange alert for parts of Rajasthan as it said that the state would continue to receive showers for the next few days.