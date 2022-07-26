https://sputniknews.com/20220726/finlands-key-parties-in-favor-of-suspending-tourist-visas-for-russians-for-ethical-reasons-1097799645.html

Finland's Key Parties in Favor of Suspending Tourist Visas for Russians for 'Ethical Reasons'

Finland's Key Parties in Favor of Suspending Tourist Visas for Russians for 'Ethical Reasons'

While the end of travel restrictions on the Finnish-Russian border earlier in July has increased traffic between the countries, the numbers are far lower than... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-26T06:25+0000

2022-07-26T06:25+0000

2022-07-26T06:25+0000

scandinavia

finland

visa

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103436/30/1034363045_0:177:3013:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_d993f613cc5fb2b547c3835f6c5e7852.jpg

A poll carried out by the Finnish News Agency STT has suggested strong backing for a ban on new tourist visas for Russian citizens, as the Nordic country's largest parliamentary parties supported the idea.The leaders of Finland's largest parties (ranging from the ruling Social Democrats to the liberal-conservative National Coalition (NCP) and the nationalist the Finns Party all said they would back an immediate halt to the issuance of visas.Antti Lindtman, chair of the SDP parliamentary group, said that there was good reason for the government to urgently look into restricting tourist visas.The NCP parliamentary group even issued a special statement calling for a ban on tourist visas for Russian citizens, arguing that it is “morally wrong” to allow Russians to travel to Finland “while Russia is waging its brutal war of destruction in Ukraine”, referring to Moscow's special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine, as well as protect the inhabitants of Donbass.Nevertheless, the NCP proposed allowing exceptions for some applicants based on medical treatments, visits to close relatives or private individuals who own assets in Finland such as real estate. The party is also open to letting dissidents or those fleeing Russia for other reasons apply for international protection.Greens MP Saara Hyrkkö suggested that Russian arrivals should be systematically informed of the “facts of the war” in Ukraine.Social Democratic MP Kimmo Kiljunen appeared to be a lone dissenter in maintaining that Finns and Russians should be allowed to maintain ties on the personal level.While the end of travel restrictions on the Finnish-Russian border in July has increased traffic between the countries, the numbers are far lower than they were before the pandemic. Nevertheless, the head of the Southeast Finland Border Guard District Kimmo Gromoff said that Russians coming to Finland accounted for some 80 percent of border crossings. Tourism, shopping and summer residences are some of the main reasons for visiting Finland, while Finns often travel in the opposite direction to visit Russia for cheaper food and gasoline.Finland is one of the 26 European countries in the Schengen Area, so even if the legislation passes, Russians may enter Finland with a Schengen tourist visa issued by any of the 25 other nations. Since the start of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, the West has frozen Russian assets abroad, as well as introduced fuel embargos and flight bans; Western nations have also cancelled Russian participation in sporting competitions and cultural events. While purportedly only targeting “decision-makers”, the sanctions are clearly devised in a way to make the life of ordinary Russians worse. Furthermore, Russians in Europe and the West have faced discrimination, hostility and humiliation, including violent attacks.Deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council and former president Dmitry Medvedev, lambasted European and US policymakers, suggesting that the restrictions put on Russia are simply based on hateful Russophobia.“They hate us all! At the heart of these decisions is hatred towards Russia – and its people. Hatred towards our culture – hence the attempt to cancel Tolstoy, Chekhov, Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich. Hatred for our religion – hence the desire to destroy the Russian Orthodox Church and impose sanctions against its patriarch. And it has always been this way,” Medvedev concluded.

https://sputniknews.com/20220725/russian-figure-skater-stopped-from-holding-master-class-in-sweden-over-values-conflict-1097761477.html

scandinavia

finland

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

scandinavia, finland, visa, russia, ukraine