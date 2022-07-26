https://sputniknews.com/20220726/establishing-pakistani-cdc-key-topic-at-washington-islamabad-health-summit---state-dept-1097795984.html

"The discussions centered on establishing a Pakistani CDC, global health security, childhood immunizations, COVID-19, maternal and child health, and non-communicable diseases," the release said on Monday after the dialogue in Washington. "Both sides identified areas of mutual engagement and established an action plan to reach shared goals."Washington also announced new pandemic funding and vaccine donations amid the official launch of the US-Pakistani Health Dialogue.In addition, the dialogue highlighted the donation of four mobile testing labs that will strengthen Pakistan's ability to diagnose COVID-19 and other communicable diseases, especially in remote and underserved areas, according to the release.The US side was co-led by USAID Assistant Administrator for Global Health Atul Gawande and Health Department Assistant Secretary for Global Affairs Loyce Pace, while the Pakistani delegation was led by Federal Minister of National Health Services and Regulations Abdul Qadir Patel.Also among the US delegation were representatives from the CDC, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and State Department, the release said.The State Department said the Health Dialogue highlights the depth and breadth of the US-Pakistani bilateral relationship, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.

