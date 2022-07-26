https://sputniknews.com/20220726/doj-and-intel-agencies-infested-with-corruption--used-as-hit-squad-by-dems-argue-us-politicians-1097812243.html

DoJ and Intel Agencies Infested With Corruption & Used as 'Hit Squad' by Dems, Argue US Politicians

FBI whistleblowers reached out to senior Senate Republican lawmaker Chuck Grassley alleging that the agency and the Department of Justice have selectively... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International

On July 25, Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Chuck Grassley accused FBI officials of deliberately disregarding the agency's guidelines "requiring substantial factual predication to trigger investigations."Grassley argues that the bureau's agents not only relied upon biased sources to pursue "politically charged investigations" related to the Trump campaign but also tried to downplay or discredit negative information about President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. The senator cited "a significant number of protected communications from highly credible Whistleblowers" which shed light on "systemic and existential problems" within the FBI and the DoJ.Grassley highlighted that he is conducting an investigation into the Justice Department and FBI misconduct, and requested FBI and DoJ records pertaining to "derogatory information on Hunter Biden, James Biden, and their foreign business relationships" as well as "open and closed cases" by the FBI Washington Field Office concerning the matter.51 Top Ex-US Spooks Claimed that Hunter's Laptop is 'Russian Disinformation'In May, Konstantinos "Gus" Dimitrelos, an ex-Secret Service agent who has testified in over 100 classified, criminal and civil matters at the state, federal, and international level, conducted an examination of a copy of Hunter Biden's hard disk drive originating from the notorious "laptop from hell" at the request of the Washington Examiner. Dimitrelos concluded that the content of the hard drive was "100% authentic" and that Hunter "was the only person responsible for the activity on this hard drive and all of its stored data".New York Post columnist and author Miranda Devine alleged at that time that 51 former intelligence officials who played a crucial role in designating Hunter Biden's laptop as "Russian disinformation" had misled the public.She quoted a 2020 letter titled “Public Statement on the Hunter Biden emails" that was signed by former CIA Directors John Brennan, Leon Panetta, and Mike Hayden, former acting CIA Director Michael Morell, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and other top ex-intelligence operatives. The letter claimed that the data on Hunter's hard drive "has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation".In May 2022, Tim Parlatore, a lawyer representing former President Donald Trump, filed five letters of complaint with the agencies that formerly employed the 51 signatories of the infamous letter, including the CIA, the National Security Agency, the director of National Intelligence, and the Department of Defense.Dems Turned Fed Law Enforcement Agencies Into 'Hit Squads'However, it's not only the Republicans who raise the alarm over apparent corruption within the US intelligence community. On the other side of the US political aisle, former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard called out the Biden administration on July 23, for "shamelessly weaponz[ing]" federal law enforcement agencies into a "political hit squad."Bannon was charged with two counts of contempt of Congress on July 22 after he ignored a subpoena from the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol. Remarkably, the DoJ had not indicted a contempt-of-Congress charge in nearly 40 years, US legal observers pointed out.Last month, during an appearance on "Jesse Watters Primetime," Gabbard voiced growing concerns about some Democratic Party members operating outside of the law under the guise of protecting the American democracy.

