DoJ and Intel Agencies Infested With Corruption & Used as 'Hit Squad' by Dems, Argue US Politicians
FBI agents in riot gear get information from a Los Angeles Police Department police officer (R) as they head towards the Mexican consulate in Los Angeles
FBI whistleblowers reached out to senior Senate Republican lawmaker Chuck Grassley alleging that the agency and the Department of Justice have selectively launched investigations into conservative-aligned individuals, while sweeping the misdeeds of top Dems and their associates under the rug.
On July 25, Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Chuck Grassley accused FBI officials of deliberately disregarding the agency's guidelines "requiring substantial factual predication to trigger investigations."
Grassley argues that the bureau's agents not only relied upon biased sources to pursue "politically charged investigations" related to the Trump campaign but also tried to downplay or discredit negative information about President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. The senator cited "a significant number of protected communications from highly credible Whistleblowers" which shed light on "systemic and existential problems" within the FBI and the DoJ.
"The aforementioned allegations put a finer point on concerns that I have raised for many years about political considerations infecting the decision-making process at the Justice Department and FBI," Grassley wrote in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland, dated July 25. "If these allegations are true and accurate, the Justice Department and FBI are – and have been – institutionally corrupted to their very core to the point in which the United States Congress and the American people will have no confidence in the equal application of the law."
Grassley highlighted that he is conducting an investigation into the Justice Department and FBI misconduct, and requested FBI and DoJ records pertaining to "derogatory information on Hunter Biden, James Biden, and their foreign business relationships" as well as "open and closed cases" by the FBI Washington Field Office concerning the matter.
51 Top Ex-US Spooks Claimed that Hunter's Laptop is 'Russian Disinformation'
In May, Konstantinos "Gus" Dimitrelos, an ex-Secret Service agent who has testified in over 100 classified, criminal and civil matters at the state, federal, and international level, conducted an examination of a copy of Hunter Biden's hard disk drive originating from the notorious "laptop from hell" at the request of the Washington Examiner. Dimitrelos concluded that the content of the hard drive was "100% authentic" and that Hunter "was the only person responsible for the activity on this hard drive and all of its stored data".
New York Post columnist and author Miranda Devine alleged at that time that 51 former intelligence officials who played a crucial role in designating Hunter Biden's laptop as "Russian disinformation" had misled the public.
She quoted a 2020 letter titled “Public Statement on the Hunter Biden emails" that was signed by former CIA Directors John Brennan, Leon Panetta, and Mike Hayden, former acting CIA Director Michael Morell, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and other top ex-intelligence operatives. The letter claimed that the data on Hunter's hard drive "has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation".
In May 2022, Tim Parlatore, a lawyer representing former President Donald Trump, filed five letters of complaint with the agencies that formerly employed the 51 signatories of the infamous letter, including the CIA, the National Security Agency, the director of National Intelligence, and the Department of Defense.
© AP Photo / Mary AltafferDemocratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, speaks during the McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner in Manchester, N.H.
Dems Turned Fed Law Enforcement Agencies Into 'Hit Squads'
However, it's not only the Republicans who raise the alarm over apparent corruption within the US intelligence community. On the other side of the US political aisle, former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard called out the Biden administration on July 23, for "shamelessly weaponz[ing]" federal law enforcement agencies into a "political hit squad."
In her Saturday tweet, Gabbard cited the fact that former Trump aide Steve Bannon had recently been found guilty of contempt of Congress, while former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency John Brennan "and others who lied to Congress have never been charged."
Bannon was charged with two counts of contempt of Congress on July 22 after he ignored a subpoena from the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol. Remarkably, the DoJ had not indicted a contempt-of-Congress charge in nearly 40 years, US legal observers pointed out.
Last month, during an appearance on "Jesse Watters Primetime," Gabbard voiced growing concerns about some Democratic Party members operating outside of the law under the guise of protecting the American democracy.
"We need to stay within the bounds of the Constitution and the rule of law. I think the thing that I frankly have heard from some Democrats is an even more dangerous thing than that fear that you're talking about, which is they feel like that they need to do whatever they need to do in order to save America," Gabbard said on June 24. "And that is a dangerous mindset to have."