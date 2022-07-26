https://sputniknews.com/20220726/denmark-testing-giant-drone-to-spot-foreign-ships-illegal-fishing-smugglers-1097799404.html

Denmark Testing Giant Drone to Spot Foreign Ships, Illegal Fishing, Smugglers

Denmark Testing Giant Drone to Spot Foreign Ships, Illegal Fishing, Smugglers

Denmark is currently testing a giant new multi-use drone, intended to help the nation keep its naval borders secure and discover incursions ranging from smugglers to intruders, Danish Radio reported.The giant three-meter-long, 200 kilogram EU-funded drone is built in a helicopter-like fashion and has enough thrust to lift off while loaded with heavy surveillance equipment weighing dozens of kilograms.The expensive DKK 20 million ($2.8 million) camera mounted on the drone is tasked with detecting everything from oil spills to illegal fishing, smuggling ships and foreign vessels in Danish waters.Recently, the drone has been tested in the sea area around Skagen, the country's northernmost point near the straights of Skagerrak and Kattegat by the Danish Customs Agency, the Danish Fisheries Agency and the Danish Navy, all of which voiced their interest for the machine, as it gives a more detailed picture of what is happening across the seascape than the satellite images used today.The military is especially keen on the drone's ability to provide the command with operative information and detect ships sailing with their transponders off.Martin Ahl, a case officer at Naval Commando, described the drone's abilities as “having eyes out there.” According to him, the drone beats “being dependent on an electronic sensor that doesn't tell you everything.”Despite the high overall cost of DKK 40 million ($5.5 million) per machine, it is predicted to have a future in the monitoring of Danish waters.Denmark is home to over 1,400 islands, of which Zealand, Funen and Lolland are the largest; it has one of Europe's longest coastlines. Denmark borders both the Baltic and North seas along its 8,750-kilometer tidal shoreline. Denmark is also known for its booming maritime industry that consists of shipyards, suppliers and designers of ships, as well as freighters, such as Maersk, the world leader in container shipping.

