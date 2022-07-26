https://sputniknews.com/20220726/chinese-military-slams-japans-annual-defense-report-over-taiwan-comments-1097805872.html
Chinese Military Slams Japan's Annual Defense Report Over Taiwan Comments
Chinese Military Slams Japan's Annual Defense Report Over Taiwan Comments
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Defense of Japan 2022 white paper undermines the foundations of Chinese-Japanese relations by making unfounded statements on Taiwan's... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-26T08:40+0000
2022-07-26T08:40+0000
2022-07-26T08:40+0000
china
japan
taiwan
asia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/05/1082264787_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1c682a151c75afe0ad7690102402d9d7.jpg
Wu added that the Taiwan issue is China's domestic affair and any foreign interference is unacceptable.Japan's white paper, released this past Friday, noted China's growing military potential and alleged that there is a possibility it would be used against Taiwan, if necessary. The Chinese foreign ministry has already voiced a protest over the report's stance on Beijing.Taiwan became alienated from Beijing after becoming a stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang) that suffered defeat to the Communist Party in a civil war in 1949. The Chinese mainland and the island resumed business and informal contacts in the late 1980s. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign countries with Taiwan and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.
china
japan
asia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/05/1082264787_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a512002c7694f3b17a7b6ee8b6b217a6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
china, japan, taiwan, asia
Chinese Military Slams Japan's Annual Defense Report Over Taiwan Comments
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Defense of Japan 2022 white paper undermines the foundations of Chinese-Japanese relations by making unfounded statements on Taiwan's security, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Tuesday.
"Japan's use of the Defense White Paper to interfere in the Taiwan issue seriously violates the basic norms of international relations, violates Japan's obligations to China on the Taiwan issue, undermines the political basis of Chinese-Japanese relations and exacerbates tensions in the Taiwan Strait," Wu said in a statement on WeChat.
Wu added that the Taiwan issue is China's domestic affair and any foreign interference is unacceptable.
"Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait will never forget that Japan once forcibly invaded Taiwan through aggressive war," he said.
Japan's white paper, released this past Friday, noted China's growing military potential and alleged that there is a possibility it would be used against Taiwan
, if necessary. The Chinese foreign ministry has already voiced a protest over the report's stance on Beijing.
Taiwan became alienated from Beijing after becoming a stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang) that suffered defeat to the Communist Party in a civil war in 1949. The Chinese mainland and the island resumed business and informal contacts in the late 1980s. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign countries with Taiwan and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.