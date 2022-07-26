Chinese Military Slams Japan's Annual Defense Report Over Taiwan Comments

https://sputniknews.com/20220726/chinese-military-slams-japans-annual-defense-report-over-taiwan-comments-1097805872.html

Wu added that the Taiwan issue is China's domestic affair and any foreign interference is unacceptable.Japan's white paper, released this past Friday, noted China's growing military potential and alleged that there is a possibility it would be used against Taiwan, if necessary. The Chinese foreign ministry has already voiced a protest over the report's stance on Beijing.Taiwan became alienated from Beijing after becoming a stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang) that suffered defeat to the Communist Party in a civil war in 1949. The Chinese mainland and the island resumed business and informal contacts in the late 1980s. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign countries with Taiwan and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

