International
https://sputniknews.com/20220726/chinese-military-slams-japans-annual-defense-report-over-taiwan-comments-1097805872.html
Chinese Military Slams Japan's Annual Defense Report Over Taiwan Comments
Chinese Military Slams Japan's Annual Defense Report Over Taiwan Comments
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Defense of Japan 2022 white paper undermines the foundations of Chinese-Japanese relations by making unfounded statements on Taiwan's... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-26T08:40+0000
2022-07-26T08:40+0000
china
japan
taiwan
asia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/05/1082264787_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1c682a151c75afe0ad7690102402d9d7.jpg
Wu added that the Taiwan issue is China's domestic affair and any foreign interference is unacceptable.Japan's white paper, released this past Friday, noted China's growing military potential and alleged that there is a possibility it would be used against Taiwan, if necessary. The Chinese foreign ministry has already voiced a protest over the report's stance on Beijing.Taiwan became alienated from Beijing after becoming a stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang) that suffered defeat to the Communist Party in a civil war in 1949. The Chinese mainland and the island resumed business and informal contacts in the late 1980s. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign countries with Taiwan and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.
china
japan
asia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/05/1082264787_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a512002c7694f3b17a7b6ee8b6b217a6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, japan, taiwan, asia

Chinese Military Slams Japan's Annual Defense Report Over Taiwan Comments

08:40 GMT 26.07.2022
© AP Photo / Chiang Ying-yingTaiwanese troops conduct military drills in January 2021
Taiwanese troops conduct military drills in January 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2022
© AP Photo / Chiang Ying-ying
Subscribe
International
India
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Defense of Japan 2022 white paper undermines the foundations of Chinese-Japanese relations by making unfounded statements on Taiwan's security, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Tuesday.

"Japan's use of the Defense White Paper to interfere in the Taiwan issue seriously violates the basic norms of international relations, violates Japan's obligations to China on the Taiwan issue, undermines the political basis of Chinese-Japanese relations and exacerbates tensions in the Taiwan Strait," Wu said in a statement on WeChat.

Wu added that the Taiwan issue is China's domestic affair and any foreign interference is unacceptable.

"Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait will never forget that Japan once forcibly invaded Taiwan through aggressive war," he said.

Japan's white paper, released this past Friday, noted China's growing military potential and alleged that there is a possibility it would be used against Taiwan, if necessary. The Chinese foreign ministry has already voiced a protest over the report's stance on Beijing.
Taiwan became alienated from Beijing after becoming a stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang) that suffered defeat to the Communist Party in a civil war in 1949. The Chinese mainland and the island resumed business and informal contacts in the late 1980s. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign countries with Taiwan and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала