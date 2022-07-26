https://sputniknews.com/20220726/book-ex-wh-russia-expert-mulled-faking-heart-attack-to-disrupt-trump-putin-helsinki-summit-1097826359.html

Book: Ex-WH Russia Expert Mulled Faking Heart Attack to Disrupt Trump-Putin Helsinki Summit

Book: Ex-WH Russia Expert Mulled Faking Heart Attack to Disrupt Trump-Putin Helsinki Summit

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Fiona Hill, top Russia expert on the National Security Council under Donald Trump, considered faking a heart attack to prevent Trump... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-26T15:53+0000

2022-07-26T15:53+0000

2022-07-26T15:53+0000

us

donald trump

vladimir putin

helsinki summit

fiona hill

heart attack

fake

book

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1a/1097826212_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0549ea70ceb81e8a18ceb2c9b1da10db.jpg

Last year, Hill told BBC News that she considered "faking" a medical emergency to derail the 2018 Helsinki summit."My initial thought was just 'How can I end this?' I literally did have in my mind the idea of faking some kind of medical emergency and throwing myself backwards with a loud blood-curdling scream into the media," she told BBC.The Helsinki summit was held against the backdrop of rising tensions between Russia and the US in the wake of the 2014 Ukraine crisis, subsequent US sanctions against Moscow and claims of Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election that were peddled by the rival Democratic camp. During the joint press conference, Trump cast doubt on the US intelligence assessment of Russia's "meddling," thus causing an immediate wave of criticism from numerous American politicians and media. Following the backlash, Trump was forced to walk back on his statements, claiming that he had "misspoken" and instead meant to say he didn't see any reason why it wouldn't be Russia.Despite the criticism, the two leaders hailed the summit as productive and successful. They discussed a variety of aspects of bilateral cooperation along with international issues, such as Syria, the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and North Korea.

https://sputniknews.com/20211005/woman--outsider-ex-adviser-reveals-why-trump-did-not-regard-her-as-part-of-his-team--report-1089690749.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, donald trump, vladimir putin, helsinki summit, fiona hill, heart attack, fake, book