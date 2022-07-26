Biden's COVID-19 Symptoms Almost Gone, He Feels Good Enough to Exercise, Physician Says

https://sputniknews.com/20220726/bidens-covid-19-symptoms-almost-gone-he-feels-good-enough-to-exercise---white-house-1097828025.html

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden's coronavirus infection symptoms are almost completely gone and he feels well enough to resume physical exercise... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International

"His symptoms have now almost completely resolved," O'Connor said in a letter. "The President now feels well enough to resume his physical exercise regimen."Biden completed his five-day course of the medication Paxlovid on Monday night, O'Connor said.The president's pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature are absolutely normal and his lungs remain clear, O'Connor said. Biden will continue to remain in isolation on Tuesday, O'Connor added.The fully vaccinated and twice boosted president tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday.

