https://sputniknews.com/20220726/argentine-ambassador-presents-credentials-to-venezuelan-president-first-time-in-years-1097803750.html
Argentine Ambassador Presents Credentials to Venezuelan President First Time in Years
Argentine Ambassador Presents Credentials to Venezuelan President First Time in Years
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Argentina and Venezuela have restored top-level diplomatic relations after a seven-year pause, with Argentine Ambassador Oscar Laborde... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-26T07:57+0000
2022-07-26T07:57+0000
2022-07-26T07:57+0000
venezuela
argentina
maduro
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106548/48/1065484833_0:52:1000:615_1920x0_80_0_0_9cb22c2da941ed395f66079b34fd8da1.jpg
At the ceremony, Maduro said that both countries should cooperate in energy sector and discussed with the ambassador issues related to bilateral trade, agriculture and technology exchange.Bilateral diplomatic relations were reduced to the level of charges d'affaires in 2015, after Mauricio Macri came to power in Argentina and decided not to send an ambassador to Venezuela.In 2021, Argentina withdrew from the Lima Group, a regional organization established in 2017 to facilitate the resolution of crises in Venezuela, due to disagreement with other members. After a center-left government came to power in Argentina in 2019, the country repeatedly expressed its discontent with the position of participating countries and refused to sign the organization's statements on Venezuela.
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106548/48/1065484833_56:0:945:667_1920x0_80_0_0_323ba37421d8a2f82e52b8d8be11a5da.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
venezuela, argentina, maduro
Argentine Ambassador Presents Credentials to Venezuelan President First Time in Years
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Argentina and Venezuela have restored top-level diplomatic relations after a seven-year pause, with Argentine Ambassador Oscar Laborde having presented his credentials to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the Argentine Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Oscar Laborde has presented his credentials to President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. He became the new Argentine ambassador, reestablishing bilateral relations at the highest diplomatic level," the ministry's statement read.
At the ceremony, Maduro said that both countries should cooperate in energy sector and discussed with the ambassador issues related to bilateral trade, agriculture and technology exchange.
Bilateral diplomatic relations were reduced to the level of charges d'affaires in 2015, after Mauricio Macri came to power in Argentina and decided not to send an ambassador to Venezuela.
In 2021, Argentina withdrew from the Lima Group, a regional organization established in 2017 to facilitate the resolution of crises in Venezuela, due to disagreement with other members. After a center-left government came to power in Argentina in 2019, the country repeatedly expressed its discontent with the position of participating countries and refused to sign the organization's statements on Venezuela.