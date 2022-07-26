https://sputniknews.com/20220726/argentine-ambassador-presents-credentials-to-venezuelan-president-first-time-in-years-1097803750.html

Argentine Ambassador Presents Credentials to Venezuelan President First Time in Years

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Argentina and Venezuela have restored top-level diplomatic relations after a seven-year pause, with Argentine Ambassador Oscar Laborde... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International

At the ceremony, Maduro said that both countries should cooperate in energy sector and discussed with the ambassador issues related to bilateral trade, agriculture and technology exchange.Bilateral diplomatic relations were reduced to the level of charges d'affaires in 2015, after Mauricio Macri came to power in Argentina and decided not to send an ambassador to Venezuela.In 2021, Argentina withdrew from the Lima Group, a regional organization established in 2017 to facilitate the resolution of crises in Venezuela, due to disagreement with other members. After a center-left government came to power in Argentina in 2019, the country repeatedly expressed its discontent with the position of participating countries and refused to sign the organization's statements on Venezuela.

