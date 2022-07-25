https://sputniknews.com/20220725/watch-moment-whale-breaches-and-lands-on-fishing-boat-off-massachusetts-coast-1097794969.html

Watch Moment Whale Breaches and Lands on Fishing Boat Off Massachusetts Coast

Watch Moment Whale Breaches and Lands on Fishing Boat Off Massachusetts Coast

A lobster diver claimed last year to have been momentarily "eaten alive" by a whale off Cape Cod, which spit him out after about 30 seconds.

A humpback whale had an unexpected encounter with the bow of a small fishing boat on Sunday after it breached the ocean’s surface off the coast of the US state of Massachusetts.Then, suddenly, one whale breached the surface, raising about one-quarter of its body above the water before landing on the bow of a fishing boat. The incident was captured on film and in photographs, and the bow of the 19-foot-long boat can be seen briefly dipping underwater as the massive cetacean slides off it.According to a statement by the Town of Plymouth, there were "no injuries and no major damage that affected the seaworthiness of the vessel." However, they decided to call it a day after that, and soon put in at the nearby boat ramp.Regina Asmutis-Silvia of North American Whale and Dolphin Conservation told CBS that the whale’s actions weren't intentional.A week earlier, a paddleboarder off the Plymouth coast had just such an encounter after a humpback whale breached while hunting about 35 feet away.A middle-sized whale species, a full-sized humpback whale can be 55 feet long and weigh 66,000 pounds. Despite their massive size and high intelligence, humpbacks use baleen to filter small fish and shrimp out of the water.

