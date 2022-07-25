https://sputniknews.com/20220725/us-turns-top-liquefied-natural-gas-exporter-as-europe-leans-on-us-supply-amid-ukraine-crisis---eia-1097794667.html

US Turns Top Liquefied Natural Gas Exporter as Europe Leans on US Supply Amid Ukraine Crisis - EIA

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States became the world’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter as of June as Europe leaned heavily on US LNG supplies... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International

“The United States became the world’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter during the first half of 2022,” the statement said, citing the France-based database on gas markets CEDIGAZ on Monday. “Since the end of last year, countries in Europe have increasingly imported more LNG to compensate for lower pipeline imports from Russia and to fill historically low natural gas storage inventories.”Since the end of last year, countries in Europe have increasingly imported more LNG to compensate for lower pipeline imports from Russia and to fill historically low natural gas storage inventories. LNG imports in the European Union and United Kingdom increased by 63% during the first half of 2022 to average 14.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d).In June, the United States exported 11% less LNG than the 11.4 bcf/d average exports during the first five months of 2022, mainly as a result of an unplanned outage at the Freeport LNG export facility. Freeport LNG is expected to resume partial liquefaction operations in early October 2022.Utilization of the peak capacity at the seven US LNG export facilities averaged 87% during the first half of 2022, mainly before the Freeport LNG outage, which is similar to the utilization on average during 2021.Earlier on Monday, Russia announced that it will reduce flows on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to as little as 20% of capacity, further complicating the European Union’s goals to fill European gas storage tanks ahead of winter.Most US LNG exports went to the European Union and the United Kingdom during the first five months of this year, accounting for 71%, or 8.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) of the total US LNG exports, the EIA said.Compared with the second half of 2021, US LNG exports increased by 12% in the first half of this year, averaging 11.2 bcf/d, the EIA said.“US LNG exports continued to grow for three reasons - increased LNG export capacity, increased international natural gas and LNG prices, and increased global demand, particularly in Europe,” it said.The EIA pointed out estimates showed that installed US LNG export capacity had expanded by 1.9 bcf/d nominal (2.1 bcf/d peak) since November 2021.The capacity additions in the United States included a sixth train at the Sabine Pass LNG, 18 new mid-scale liquefaction trains at the Calcasieu Pass LNG and increased LNG production capacity at Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi LNG facilities, the EIA said.International natural gas and LNG prices hit record highs in the last quarter of 2021 and first half of 2022. Prices at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in the Netherlands have been trading at record highs since October 2021. TTF averaged $30.94 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) during the first half of 2022. LNG spot prices in Asia have also been high, averaging $29.50/mmBtu during the same period.

