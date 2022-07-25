https://sputniknews.com/20220725/us-government-plans-to-plant-1bln-trees-during-next-decade---agriculture-dept-1097795295.html

US Government Plans to Plant 1Bln Trees During Next Decade - Agriculture Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US government plans to plant more than one billion trees over the next decade as part of efforts to address a reforestation backlog... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International

"Today, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced a strategy for how the Biden-Harris administration, through the US Department of Agriculture, will address a reforestation backlog of four million acres on national forests and plant more than one billion trees over the next decade," the statement said on Monday.The US Forest Service will use over the next ten years resources made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to eliminate the backlog and develop infrastructure, such as tree nurseries, to keep up with increasing needs, the statement said.The Forest Service has used money from the legislation to more than triple its annual reforestation budget to over $100 million this year, the statement added.The effort is part of the Biden administration’s directive to bolster climate-smart reforestation, as well as the Forest Service’s ten-year strategy to reduce wildfire risk and improve forest health, according to the statement.

