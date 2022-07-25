International
US Cyber Agency Says Cyber Activity 'Key Part' of Russia's Ukraine Military Operation
US Cyber Agency Says Cyber Activity 'Key Part' of Russia's Ukraine Military Operation
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Cyber activities have been a key part of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Executive Director of the US Cybersecurity and... 25.07.2022
cyber war
cyber attacks
ukraine
russia
united states
cybersecurity and infrastructure security agency (cisa)
"Cyber has been a key part of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What we have not seen, luckily, is targeting of the United States," Wales said during a virtual talk organized by the Rural Broadband Association.Wales believes that in spite of the fact that Russian state actors have not targeted the United States, such attacks are still possible in the future, especially following alleged malicious cyber activities emanating from within Russia over the past few years.The United States continues to see ransomware attacks from Russia, but, according to Wales, there has not been significant disruption to critical infrastructure.Earlier in July, US Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) released information regarding malicious activity against Ukrainian networks provided by the Security Service of Ukraine. Even though the US Cyber National Mission Force did not identify a suspect behind the hacks, a number of US officials have frequently accused Russia of engaging in cyber activities against Ukraine as part of its special military operation.Moscow has denied the claims. Top Kremlin cyber official Andrei Krutskikh in June accused the United States and its allies of waging illegal cyberattacks against Russia.
US Cyber Agency Says Cyber Activity 'Key Part' of Russia's Ukraine Military Operation

20:44 GMT 25.07.2022
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Cyber activities have been a key part of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Executive Director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Brandon Wales said on Monday.
"Cyber has been a key part of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What we have not seen, luckily, is targeting of the United States," Wales said during a virtual talk organized by the Rural Broadband Association.
Wales believes that in spite of the fact that Russian state actors have not targeted the United States, such attacks are still possible in the future, especially following alleged malicious cyber activities emanating from within Russia over the past few years.
The United States continues to see ransomware attacks from Russia, but, according to Wales, there has not been significant disruption to critical infrastructure.
Earlier in July, US Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) released information regarding malicious activity against Ukrainian networks provided by the Security Service of Ukraine. Even though the US Cyber National Mission Force did not identify a suspect behind the hacks, a number of US officials have frequently accused Russia of engaging in cyber activities against Ukraine as part of its special military operation.
Moscow has denied the claims. Top Kremlin cyber official Andrei Krutskikh in June accused the United States and its allies of waging illegal cyberattacks against Russia.
