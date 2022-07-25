https://sputniknews.com/20220725/uk-treasury-blocks-non-essential-overseas-aid-spending-reports-say-1097777939.html

UK Treasury Blocks 'Non-Essential' Overseas Aid Spending, Reports Say

UK Treasury Blocks 'Non-Essential' Overseas Aid Spending, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Treasury Chief Secretary Simon Clarke told the Foreign Office and other departments last week to suspend "non-essential aid spending" for... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-25T12:42+0000

2022-07-25T12:42+0000

2022-07-25T12:42+0000

uk

spending

aid

foreign aid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0d/1083373682_0:245:3072:1973_1920x0_80_0_0_6613a0d1d3923811178d090cef6d54d3.jpg

Last year, the UK government cut the overseas aid budget from 0.7% to 0.5% of GDP to facilitate the economy's post-pandemic recovery.The government faced a barrage of criticism over this decision.The head of government relations at charitable organization Oxfam, Sam Nadel, noted that the British government’s support for Ukrainian people "cannot come at the expense of responding to other emergencies around the world such as in east Africa and Yemen."The total amount of economic and humanitarian assistance extended by the UK to Ukraine is exceeding 1.5 billion pounds ($1.8 billion dollars).

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, spending, aid, foreign aid