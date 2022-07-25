https://sputniknews.com/20220725/uk-to-host-eurovision-song-contest-in-2023-instead-of-ukraine-1097779372.html

UK to Host Eurovision Song Contest in 2023 Instead of Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced on Monday that the United Kingdom will host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest instead of the...

Last week, EBU made the final decision to transfer the contest to a new host country from Ukraine, which won the Contest in May 2022, for safety and security reasons.EBU noted that the bidding contest for the host city will begin this week and the logo will be revealed later. The BBC will work closely with the Ukrainian broadcaster to incorporate Ukrainian elements of the show. EBU also underscored that Ukraine will automatically qualify for the finale alongside with the traditional Big 5 (UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy).The BBC has previously taken on hosting duties for other countries in the Eurovision: for the Netherlands in 1960, France in 1963, Monaco in 1972, Luxembourg in 1974. For the UK, hosting the Contest in 2023 will be the ninth time a Eurovision event is taking place in the country.

