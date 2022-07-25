https://sputniknews.com/20220725/trump-prevails-in-2024-gop-presidential-nomination-poll-at-student-summit-1097775741.html

Trump Prevails in 2024 GOP Presidential Nomination Poll at Student Summit

Earlier this month, former US President Donald Trump claimed that if he “decides to run”, he will, and that he had “already made that decision.” 25.07.2022, Sputnik International

Conservative youth activists have overwhelmingly picked former President Donald Trump over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the 2024 GOP presidential nomination straw poll at a summit in the Sunshine State.Asked who they would vote for if the former president launched a re-election bid for 2024, 78.7% of the attendees at the Turning Point USA Student Action gathering chose Trump, while 19% picked DeSantis.No other Republican even came close, with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem being the nearest at 1%, followed by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at 0.5%.Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and ex-Vice President Mike Pence finished with 0.3% each piece in the poll.Attendees of the summit were also asked about which potential Democratic candidate would be “the most difficult to defeat for President in 2024?” California Gov. Gavin Newsom led the pack at 30.3%, while former First Lady Michelle Obama and ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton came in second and third with 13.6% and 10.5%, respectively.Speaking at the gathering on Saturday night, Trump, in particular, hinted at his 2024 run, recalling that he won the 2016 election and adding that “now we may just have to do it again.”The remarks came after a New York Times/Siena College poll found Trump leading the raft of potential Republican nominees for president with 49% of support, and DeSantis trailing him with 25%. No other potential contender broke the 10% threshold, with Texas Senator Ted Cruz and former Vice President Mike Pence getting 7% and 6%, respectively, according to the survey.The survey followed Trump telling the news outlet New York Magazine earlier this month that he feels “very confident” that if he “decides to run”, he will prevail.President Joe Biden, who prevailed over Trump in the 2020 election, previously said that he would “not be disappointed” to face off against his former Republican rival for a second time.

