Terrorists Carry Out 14 Attacks on Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone

MOSCOW, July 26 (Sputnik) - The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group* shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 14 times over the past 24 hours, Capt. 1st Rank... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International

"Fourteen shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Capt. 1st Rank Gerasimov said.Capt. 1st Rank Gerasimov said one Syrian soldier was wounded in shelling in Aleppo province.The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.*Jabhat al-Nusra are a terrorist group banned in Russia

