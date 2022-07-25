https://sputniknews.com/20220725/terrorists-carry-out-14-attacks-on-syrias-idlib-de-escalation-zone-1097793830.html
Terrorists Carry Out 14 Attacks on Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone
Terrorists Carry Out 14 Attacks on Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone
MOSCOW, July 26 (Sputnik) - The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group* shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 14 times over the past 24 hours, Capt. 1st Rank... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-25T22:15+0000
2022-07-25T22:15+0000
2022-07-25T22:15+0000
syria
jabhat al nusra
terrorist group
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091122776_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3e77b72248d3886bf9476e00ba9dc08e.jpg
"Fourteen shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Capt. 1st Rank Gerasimov said.Capt. 1st Rank Gerasimov said one Syrian soldier was wounded in shelling in Aleppo province.The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.*Jabhat al-Nusra are a terrorist group banned in Russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091122776_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_17b0854276c763faeb6263d6b4fd5ede.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
syria, jabhat al nusra, terrorist group
Terrorists Carry Out 14 Attacks on Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone
MOSCOW, July 26 (Sputnik) - The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group* shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 14 times over the past 24 hours, Capt. 1st Rank Yevgeny Gerasimov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.
"Fourteen shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Capt. 1st Rank Gerasimov said.
"Four attacks in Aleppo province, six in Idlib, three in Latakia and one in Hama," he said.
Capt. 1st Rank Gerasimov said one Syrian soldier was wounded in shelling in Aleppo province.
The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.
*Jabhat al-Nusra are a terrorist group banned in Russia