Russian FM Lavrov and Congolese Counterpart Gakosso Hold Joint Press Conference After Talks

The Russian diplomat, who is on a five-day trip to Africa, previously visited Egypt. After talks with the Republic of the Congo (Brazzaville), he is expected... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Oyo, the Republic of the Congo, as Russian Foreign Minister Segey Lavrov and his Congolese counterpart Jean-Claude Gakosso hold a joint press conference following bilateral talks.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
The Russian diplomat, who is on a five-day trip to Africa, previously visited Egypt. After talks with the Republic of the Congo (Brazzaville), he is expected to travel to Ethiopia and Uganda.
Sputnik is live from Oyo, the Republic of the Congo, as Russian Foreign Minister Segey Lavrov and his Congolese counterpart Jean-Claude Gakosso hold a joint press conference following bilateral talks.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates: