International
BREAKING: There Are No Obstacles to Grain Export From Odessa, Russian Foreign Minister Says
https://sputniknews.com/20220725/russian-fm-lavrov-and-congolese-counterpart-gakosso-hold-joint-press-conference-after-talks-1097773613.html
Russian FM Lavrov and Congolese Counterpart Gakosso Hold Joint Press Conference After Talks
Russian FM Lavrov and Congolese Counterpart Gakosso Hold Joint Press Conference After Talks
The Russian diplomat, who is on a five-day trip to Africa, previously visited Egypt. After talks with the Republic of the Congo (Brazzaville), he is expected... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-25T12:24+0000
2022-07-25T12:24+0000
russia
congo
republic of congo
sergei lavrov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/19/1097776108_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_989ad3e03dc803aed51c9e122ea95d98.jpg
Sputnik is live from Oyo, the Republic of the Congo, as Russian Foreign Minister Segey Lavrov and his Congolese counterpart Jean-Claude Gakosso hold a joint press conference following bilateral talks.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
congo
republic of congo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian and Congolese FMs hold joint press conference in Oyo
Russian and Congolese FMs hold joint press conference in Oyo
2022-07-25T12:24+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/19/1097776108_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e156dbbb49828390233efc1ee88599cd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, congo, republic of congo, sergei lavrov, видео

Russian FM Lavrov and Congolese Counterpart Gakosso Hold Joint Press Conference After Talks

12:24 GMT 25.07.2022
© Ruptly
Subscribe
International
India
The Russian diplomat, who is on a five-day trip to Africa, previously visited Egypt. After talks with the Republic of the Congo (Brazzaville), he is expected to travel to Ethiopia and Uganda.
Sputnik is live from Oyo, the Republic of the Congo, as Russian Foreign Minister Segey Lavrov and his Congolese counterpart Jean-Claude Gakosso hold a joint press conference following bilateral talks.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала