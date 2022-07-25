International
Row in India’s West Bengal After Female Teacher Stripped for Scolding Muslim Student
Row in India’s West Bengal After Female Teacher Stripped for Scolding Muslim Student
According to media reports, the teacher scolded the ninth-grade student, Jarnatum Khatoon, for roaming around the school premises instead of attending class...
india
west bengal
A row has erupted in the Indian state of West Bengal on social media after a shocking incident where a female teacher was stripped and assaulted by a group led by the parents of a Muslim girl. The girl claimed that the teacher had slapped her head from behind, leading to her hijab slipping from her head. The following day, her parents barged into the school with other family members, assaulting the teacher in front of her colleagues.As the video went viral on Monday, netizens expressed their anger and condemned the Trinamool Congress-led state government overt the occurrence of such an incident and demanded that the culprits be punished.The state’s opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also slammed the TMC government over the incident, saying that the incident is “result of continuous appeasement politics by State Chief Mamata Banerjee.”A case against 35 people including the family members of the student was registered at the Hili Police Station on Friday (22 July) and the police arrested four of them on Sunday (24 July).
west bengal
13:25 GMT 25.07.2022
According to media reports, the teacher scolded the ninth-grade student, Jarnatum Khatoon, for roaming around the school premises instead of attending class last Thursday.
A row has erupted in the Indian state of West Bengal on social media after a shocking incident where a female teacher was stripped and assaulted by a group led by the parents of a Muslim girl.
The girl claimed that the teacher had slapped her head from behind, leading to her hijab slipping from her head. The following day, her parents barged into the school with other family members, assaulting the teacher in front of her colleagues.
As the video went viral on Monday, netizens expressed their anger and condemned the Trinamool Congress-led state government overt the occurrence of such an incident and demanded that the culprits be punished.
The state’s opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also slammed the TMC government over the incident, saying that the incident is “result of continuous appeasement politics by State Chief Mamata Banerjee.”
A case against 35 people including the family members of the student was registered at the Hili Police Station on Friday (22 July) and the police arrested four of them on Sunday (24 July).
