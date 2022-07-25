Rare Glimpse of Rainbow-Colored Sun Halo in Indian City of Dehradun Goes Viral - Video

International
Rainbow-colored sun halos are rare and unpredictable in India; the phenomenon is most commonly spotted in cold countries. Last year, sun halos were spotted on
A rainbow-colored sun halo, also known as a '22 degree halo', was spotted in Dehradun, a city in the Indian state of Uttarakhand on Sunday afternoon, and subsequently went viral on the web.Dehradun Meteorological Centre director Bikram Singh told Indian news agency PTI that the rare rainbow-colored sun halo occurs due to sunlight refracting in millions of hexagonal ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere.The magnificent sight of the rainbow-colored sun halo left the residents spellbound, prompting them to record the visual on their mobile phones and post it on social media, drawing a lot of attention from netizens.
india, sun, sun, halo, nature, nature, rare, rainbow, sky

10:51 GMT 25.07.2022
© Photo : Shanaya/twitterDehradun Halo
Dehradun Halo - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2022
© Photo : Shanaya/twitter
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
Rainbow-colored sun halos are rare and unpredictable in India; the phenomenon is most commonly spotted in cold countries. Last year, sun halos were spotted on just several occasions in southern India's Karnataka and Telangana states.
