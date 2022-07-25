https://sputniknews.com/20220725/rare-glimpse-of-rainbow-colored-sun-halo-in-indian-city-of-dehradun-goes-viral---video-1097758228.html
Rare Glimpse of Rainbow-Colored Sun Halo in Indian City of Dehradun Goes Viral - Video
Rare Glimpse of Rainbow-Colored Sun Halo in Indian City of Dehradun Goes Viral - Video
Rainbow-colored sun halos are rare and unpredictable in India; the phenomenon is most commonly spotted in cold countries. Last year, sun halos were spotted on... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-25T10:51+0000
2022-07-25T10:51+0000
2022-07-25T10:51+0000
india
sun
sun
halo
nature
nature
rare
rainbow
sky
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/19/1097771588_0:2:2048:1154_1920x0_80_0_0_bb83ed8c512939d27de095e0c2ddf8c3.jpg
A rainbow-colored sun halo, also known as a '22 degree halo', was spotted in Dehradun, a city in the Indian state of Uttarakhand on Sunday afternoon, and subsequently went viral on the web.Dehradun Meteorological Centre director Bikram Singh told Indian news agency PTI that the rare rainbow-colored sun halo occurs due to sunlight refracting in millions of hexagonal ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere.The magnificent sight of the rainbow-colored sun halo left the residents spellbound, prompting them to record the visual on their mobile phones and post it on social media, drawing a lot of attention from netizens.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/19/1097771588_254:0:1794:1155_1920x0_80_0_0_564cb68b657369cf5a6866b87a6ab5f8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
india, sun, sun, halo, nature, nature, rare, rainbow, sky
Rare Glimpse of Rainbow-Colored Sun Halo in Indian City of Dehradun Goes Viral - Video
Rainbow-colored sun halos are rare and unpredictable in India; the phenomenon is most commonly spotted in cold countries. Last year, sun halos were spotted on just several occasions in southern India's Karnataka and Telangana states.
A rainbow-colored sun halo, also known as a '22 degree halo', was spotted in Dehradun, a city in the Indian state of Uttarakhand on Sunday afternoon, and subsequently went viral on the web.
Dehradun Meteorological Centre director Bikram Singh told Indian news agency PTI that the rare rainbow-colored sun halo occurs due to sunlight refracting in millions of hexagonal ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere.
The magnificent sight of the rainbow-colored sun halo left the residents spellbound, prompting them to record the visual on their mobile phones and post it on social media, drawing a lot of attention from netizens.