Philippines’ Marcos Jr Vows Not to Abandon ‘Even a Square Inch of Territory’ to Foreign Power

President Ferdinand Marcos Junior didn’t name any particular country nor refer to the South China Sea during his Monday address. However, he has previously... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International

philippines

rodrigo duterte

south china sea

us

Philippines' new president, Ferdinand Marcos Junior, has said that his government will not "abandon" any territory to a foreign power upon delivering his first state of the union address after assuming the leadership of the South-East Asia nation.The speech, which was delivered to the House of Representatives and broadcast across the nation, covered the realms of foreign policy, economy, infrastructural upgrades, and agricultural reforms, as well support for overseas Filipino workers."If we agree, we will cooperate and we will work together. If we differ, let us talk some more until we agree. After all, that is the Filipino way," he continued.Marcos Jr further said that his administration would remain committed to maintaining "good relations with the rest of the world" and "continue to promote stronger and multifaceted relationships with all our partners around the world".The son of former Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos, Marcos Jr succeeded Rodrigo Duterte as the country's new leader. Duterte's daughter Sara take the post of vice-president.Marcos Jr's speech comes against the backdrop of domestic criticism over Duterte's stance towards Beijing in the final days of his presidency.Duterte has been accused by some of his domestic opponents of overlooking Beijing's maritime disputes with Manila in the South China Sea in return for increased Chinese investments. While Manila is a treaty ally of Washington, it also enjoyed warm ties with Beijing under Duterte.Soon after his election victory in May, Marcos Jr stated that he would uphold the ruling of the Hague-based international tribunal, which in 2016 rejected Beijing's maritime claims in the South China Sea. The case against Beijing was moved by the Philippines.Beijing has ignored the international tribunal's ruling, but has also urged regional countries to resolve the ongoing maritime disputes through negotiation.

south china sea

