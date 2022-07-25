https://sputniknews.com/20220725/outgoing-uk-prime-minister-johnson-could-serve-in-trusss-cabinet---reports-1097786477.html
Outgoing UK Prime Minister Johnson Could Serve in Truss's Cabinet, Report Says
Outgoing UK Prime Minister Johnson Could Serve in Truss's Cabinet, Report Says
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - UK Secretary of State for Education James Cleverly, who is a close ally of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, did not rule out that outgoing... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International
According to the newspaper, Cleverly believes that Johnson could remain in UK politics at a top level and would be "comfortable" to serve in the Truss's cabinet if he gets her approval.A senior source in the Truss's campaign refused to comment on whether Johnson could serve under her leadership, saying that she is "not making any plans at the moment" about her cabinet appointments, The Telegraph reported.Truss and ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak, the last two candidates for the UK's top job, face six weeks of campaigning and hustings before the wider Conservative membership votes on their new leader. The final result is expected at the start of September.Johnson announced his resignation on June 7 and will remain caretaker prime minister until a replacement is elected. He survived a no-confidence vote in June over violating COVID-19 rules but stepped down only after multiple members of his cabinet had resigned over a controversial appointment.
Outgoing UK Prime Minister Johnson Could Serve in Truss's Cabinet, Report Says
16:23 GMT 25.07.2022 (Updated: 16:24 GMT 25.07.2022)
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - UK Secretary of State for Education James Cleverly, who is a close ally of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, did not rule out that outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson could serve in the cabinet of Truss if she wins the premiership race, The Telegraph reported on Monday.
According to the newspaper, Cleverly believes that Johnson could remain in UK politics at a top level and would be “comfortable” to serve in the Truss's cabinet
if he gets her approval.
A senior source in the Truss’s campaign refused to comment on whether Johnson could serve under her leadership, saying that she is “not making any plans at the moment” about her cabinet appointments, The Telegraph reported.
Truss and ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak, the last two candidates
for the UK’s top job, face six weeks of campaigning and hustings before the wider Conservative membership votes on their new leader. The final result is expected at the start of September.
Johnson announced his resignation on June 7 and will remain caretaker prime minister until a replacement is elected. He survived a no-confidence vote in June over violating COVID-19 rules but stepped down only after multiple members of his cabinet had resigned over a controversial appointment.