International
https://sputniknews.com/20220725/outgoing-uk-prime-minister-johnson-could-serve-in-trusss-cabinet---reports-1097786477.html
Outgoing UK Prime Minister Johnson Could Serve in Truss's Cabinet, Report Says
Outgoing UK Prime Minister Johnson Could Serve in Truss's Cabinet, Report Says
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - UK Secretary of State for Education James Cleverly, who is a close ally of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, did not rule out that outgoing... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-25T16:23+0000
2022-07-25T16:24+0000
uk
boris johnson
liz truss
campaign
cabinet
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/11/1097394611_0:228:2828:1819_1920x0_80_0_0_41e59e02e02afeb9ae9e60d89dbcbef2.jpg
According to the newspaper, Cleverly believes that Johnson could remain in UK politics at a top level and would be “comfortable” to serve in the Truss's cabinet if he gets her approval.A senior source in the Truss’s campaign refused to comment on whether Johnson could serve under her leadership, saying that she is “not making any plans at the moment” about her cabinet appointments, The Telegraph reported.Truss and ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak, the last two candidates for the UK’s top job, face six weeks of campaigning and hustings before the wider Conservative membership votes on their new leader. The final result is expected at the start of September.Johnson announced his resignation on June 7 and will remain caretaker prime minister until a replacement is elected. He survived a no-confidence vote in June over violating COVID-19 rules but stepped down only after multiple members of his cabinet had resigned over a controversial appointment.
https://sputniknews.com/20220724/sunak-unveils-10-point-border-security-plan-as-truss-may-turn-to-foreign-policy-in-fight-for-pm-1097736566.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/11/1097394611_50:0:2779:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_367219ed7aaa031820da3331f9ba61a6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, boris johnson, liz truss, campaign, cabinet

Outgoing UK Prime Minister Johnson Could Serve in Truss's Cabinet, Report Says

16:23 GMT 25.07.2022 (Updated: 16:24 GMT 25.07.2022)
© AFP 2022 / CARLOS JASSOBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks to a waiting car as he leaves from 10 Downing Street in central London on July 13, 2022 to head to the Houses of Parliament for the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks to a waiting car as he leaves from 10 Downing Street in central London on July 13, 2022 to head to the Houses of Parliament for the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / CARLOS JASSO
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - UK Secretary of State for Education James Cleverly, who is a close ally of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, did not rule out that outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson could serve in the cabinet of Truss if she wins the premiership race, The Telegraph reported on Monday.
According to the newspaper, Cleverly believes that Johnson could remain in UK politics at a top level and would be “comfortable” to serve in the Truss's cabinet if he gets her approval.
A senior source in the Truss’s campaign refused to comment on whether Johnson could serve under her leadership, saying that she is “not making any plans at the moment” about her cabinet appointments, The Telegraph reported.
A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (L) and Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss attending Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) at the House of Commons, in central London on October 27, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2022
Sunak Unveils 10-Point Border Security Plan as Truss May Turn to Foreign Policy in Fight for PM Seat
Yesterday, 06:12 GMT
Truss and ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak, the last two candidates for the UK’s top job, face six weeks of campaigning and hustings before the wider Conservative membership votes on their new leader. The final result is expected at the start of September.
Johnson announced his resignation on June 7 and will remain caretaker prime minister until a replacement is elected. He survived a no-confidence vote in June over violating COVID-19 rules but stepped down only after multiple members of his cabinet had resigned over a controversial appointment.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала