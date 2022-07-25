https://sputniknews.com/20220725/los-angeles-car-show-shooting-leaves-seven-injured---fire-department-1097756154.html

Los Angeles Car Show Shooting Leaves Seven Injured

Los Angeles Car Show Shooting Leaves Seven Injured

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Seven people were injured in a shooting at a car show in the San Pedro neighborhood of Los Angeles, the city’s fire department said. 25.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-25T01:18+0000

2022-07-25T01:18+0000

2022-07-25T01:18+0000

los angeles

shooting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/19/1081869502_0:139:1920:1219_1920x0_80_0_0_2fe5191d293640bed04f1ff69b830a53.jpg

"At least seven injured civilians (4 males and 3 females, no ages available ) have been taken to area hospitals by LAFD [Los Angeles Fire Department] Paramedics following gunfire at or near a car show at Peck Park," the LAFD said in a Sunday statement.According to the release, at least three of the patients are confirmed to have sustained gunshot injuries. Two of the injured are in critical condition.A police investigation is underway. No details on the suspect have been released so far.

los angeles

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

los angeles, shooting