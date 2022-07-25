International
Los Angeles Car Show Shooting Leaves Seven Injured
Los Angeles Car Show Shooting Leaves Seven Injured
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Seven people were injured in a shooting at a car show in the San Pedro neighborhood of Los Angeles, the city’s fire department said. 25.07.2022, Sputnik International
"At least seven injured civilians (4 males and 3 females, no ages available ) have been taken to area hospitals by LAFD [Los Angeles Fire Department] Paramedics following gunfire at or near a car show at Peck Park," the LAFD said in a Sunday statement.According to the release, at least three of the patients are confirmed to have sustained gunshot injuries. Two of the injured are in critical condition.A police investigation is underway. No details on the suspect have been released so far.
Los Angeles Car Show Shooting Leaves Seven Injured

01:18 GMT 25.07.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Seven people were injured in a shooting at a car show in the San Pedro neighborhood of Los Angeles, the city’s fire department said.
"At least seven injured civilians (4 males and 3 females, no ages available ) have been taken to area hospitals by LAFD [Los Angeles Fire Department] Paramedics following gunfire at or near a car show at Peck Park," the LAFD said in a Sunday statement.
According to the release, at least three of the patients are confirmed to have sustained gunshot injuries. Two of the injured are in critical condition.
A police investigation is underway. No details on the suspect have been released so far.
