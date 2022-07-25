https://sputniknews.com/20220725/johnson-unwilling-to-step-down-as-tory-leader-until-next-election---reports-1097790709.html
Johnson Unwilling to Step Down as Tory Leader Until Next Election - Reports
Johnson Unwilling to Step Down as Tory Leader Until Next Election - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who announced his intention to resign, said in a private conversation that he did not want to leave the... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-25T20:02+0000
2022-07-25T20:02+0000
2022-07-25T20:02+0000
boris johnson
uk conservative party
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0a/1097156923_0:81:3114:1833_1920x0_80_0_0_7f80dfbaf24c56ce55006d027e1cdc12.jpg
It is noted that Johnson, in a conversation with a member of the House of Lords and Tory donor Lord Cruddas, said that he would "wipe away" his resignation.Johnson, who replaced Theresa May as prime minister in 2019, announced on July 7 that he was stepping down as the prime minister and leader of the UK's Conservative Party.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0a/1097156923_283:0:2832:1912_1920x0_80_0_0_27ab5f5e6347588a5c0060760d50f494.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
boris johnson, uk conservative party
Johnson Unwilling to Step Down as Tory Leader Until Next Election - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who announced his intention to resign, said in a private conversation that he did not want to leave the post of leader of the Conservative Party until the next election, the Telegraph newspaper reported.
It is noted that Johnson, in a conversation with a member of the House of Lords and Tory donor Lord Cruddas, said that he would "wipe away" his resignation.
Johnson, who replaced Theresa May as prime minister in 2019, announced on July 7 that he was stepping down as the prime minister and leader of the UK's Conservative Party.