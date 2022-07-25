International
Johnson Unwilling to Step Down as Tory Leader Until Next Election - Reports
Johnson Unwilling to Step Down as Tory Leader Until Next Election - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who announced his intention to resign, said in a private conversation that he did not want to leave the...
It is noted that Johnson, in a conversation with a member of the House of Lords and Tory donor Lord Cruddas, said that he would "wipe away" his resignation.Johnson, who replaced Theresa May as prime minister in 2019, announced on July 7 that he was stepping down as the prime minister and leader of the UK's Conservative Party.
Johnson Unwilling to Step Down as Tory Leader Until Next Election - Reports

20:02 GMT 25.07.2022
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who announced his intention to resign, said in a private conversation that he did not want to leave the post of leader of the Conservative Party until the next election, the Telegraph newspaper reported.
It is noted that Johnson, in a conversation with a member of the House of Lords and Tory donor Lord Cruddas, said that he would "wipe away" his resignation.
Johnson, who replaced Theresa May as prime minister in 2019, announced on July 7 that he was stepping down as the prime minister and leader of the UK's Conservative Party.
