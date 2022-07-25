https://sputniknews.com/20220725/johnson-unwilling-to-step-down-as-tory-leader-until-next-election---reports-1097790709.html

Johnson Unwilling to Step Down as Tory Leader Until Next Election - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who announced his intention to resign, said in a private conversation that he did not want to leave the... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International

It is noted that Johnson, in a conversation with a member of the House of Lords and Tory donor Lord Cruddas, said that he would "wipe away" his resignation.Johnson, who replaced Theresa May as prime minister in 2019, announced on July 7 that he was stepping down as the prime minister and leader of the UK's Conservative Party.

