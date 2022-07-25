https://sputniknews.com/20220725/jason-momoa-collides-with-motorcyclist-in-california-1097771760.html
Jason Momoa Collides With Motorcyclist in California
Game of Thrones and Aquaman star Jason Momoa is known for doing his own stunts. This time, however, things were quite real. 25.07.2022, Sputnik International
Hollywood actor Jason Momoa collided head-on with a motorcyclist near Los Angeles, but luckily, the incident didn't badly unjure or kill anyone, according to media reports.CBS reported, citing California Highway Patrol, that the name of the motorcyclist who collided with Momoa's car was Vitaliy Avagimyan. He collided with the left front part of Momoa's vehicle.The actor quickly got out of his car and assisted the motorcyclist, later signalling a passing motorist to call 911.Avagimyan received some minor non-life-threatening injuries, while Momoa was not injured at all, according to reports. The actor remained on scene as the authorities investigated the incident.It was not immediately clear who was the culprit.
