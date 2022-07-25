International
BREAKING: There Are No Obstacles to Grain Export From Odessa, Russian Foreign Minister Says
https://sputniknews.com/20220725/japan-to-use-tranquilizer-guns-to-catch-marauding-monkeys-after-42-injured-1097775407.html
Japan to Use Tranquilizer Guns to Catch Marauding Monkeys After 42 Injured
Japan to Use Tranquilizer Guns to Catch Marauding Monkeys After 42 Injured
As their natural habitat has been eroded away, monkeys are making their ways to cities. The first attack was registered on July 8. 25.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-25T12:21+0000
2022-07-25T12:21+0000
japan
japan
monkey
monkey
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/19/1097777367_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f819b22bb358aa3ac5fd0032d9d71c99.jpg
Authorities in Japan’s western city of Yamaguchi said on Monday that they will be using tranquillizer guns to capture marauding monkeys that have attacked at least 42 people in recent weeks.Local authorities told AFP that the animals initially only targeted women and children, but now attack men too.None of the injuries, however, are considered to be critical, with most suffering scratches and bites.Last week, another monkey entered a classroom on the second floor of a kindergarten in the Ogori area of Yamaguchi and a four-year-old was scratched. By the time staff arrived to help, the monkey had already escaped.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/19/1097777367_34:0:2765:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_088a32b9be59b14da69b8bb8c0772175.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan, japan, monkey, monkey

Japan to Use Tranquilizer Guns to Catch Marauding Monkeys After 42 Injured

12:21 GMT 25.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / CHARLY TRIBALLEAUA domesticated monkey is seen at a park in Tokyo on October 7, 2021.
A domesticated monkey is seen at a park in Tokyo on October 7, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / CHARLY TRIBALLEAU
Subscribe
International
India
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
As their natural habitat has been eroded away, monkeys are making their ways to cities. The first attack was registered on July 8.
Authorities in Japan’s western city of Yamaguchi said on Monday that they will be using tranquillizer guns to capture marauding monkeys that have attacked at least 42 people in recent weeks.
Local authorities told AFP that the animals initially only targeted women and children, but now attack men too.
None of the injuries, however, are considered to be critical, with most suffering scratches and bites.

“I heard crying coming from the ground floor, so I hurried down and saw that monkey hunching over my child,” a local father told the Mainichi Shimbun daily.

Last week, another monkey entered a classroom on the second floor of a kindergarten in the Ogori area of Yamaguchi and a four-year-old was scratched. By the time staff arrived to help, the monkey had already escaped.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала