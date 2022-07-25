https://sputniknews.com/20220725/japan-to-use-tranquilizer-guns-to-catch-marauding-monkeys-after-42-injured-1097775407.html

Japan to Use Tranquilizer Guns to Catch Marauding Monkeys After 42 Injured

Japan to Use Tranquilizer Guns to Catch Marauding Monkeys After 42 Injured

As their natural habitat has been eroded away, monkeys are making their ways to cities. The first attack was registered on July 8. 25.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-25T12:21+0000

2022-07-25T12:21+0000

2022-07-25T12:21+0000

japan

japan

monkey

monkey

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/19/1097777367_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f819b22bb358aa3ac5fd0032d9d71c99.jpg

Authorities in Japan’s western city of Yamaguchi said on Monday that they will be using tranquillizer guns to capture marauding monkeys that have attacked at least 42 people in recent weeks.Local authorities told AFP that the animals initially only targeted women and children, but now attack men too.None of the injuries, however, are considered to be critical, with most suffering scratches and bites.Last week, another monkey entered a classroom on the second floor of a kindergarten in the Ogori area of Yamaguchi and a four-year-old was scratched. By the time staff arrived to help, the monkey had already escaped.

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

japan, japan, monkey, monkey