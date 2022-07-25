https://sputniknews.com/20220725/japan-to-use-tranquilizer-guns-to-catch-marauding-monkeys-after-42-injured-1097775407.html
Japan to Use Tranquilizer Guns to Catch Marauding Monkeys After 42 Injured
Japan to Use Tranquilizer Guns to Catch Marauding Monkeys After 42 Injured
As their natural habitat has been eroded away, monkeys are making their ways to cities. The first attack was registered on July 8. 25.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-25T12:21+0000
2022-07-25T12:21+0000
2022-07-25T12:21+0000
japan
japan
monkey
monkey
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/19/1097777367_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f819b22bb358aa3ac5fd0032d9d71c99.jpg
Authorities in Japan’s western city of Yamaguchi said on Monday that they will be using tranquillizer guns to capture marauding monkeys that have attacked at least 42 people in recent weeks.Local authorities told AFP that the animals initially only targeted women and children, but now attack men too.None of the injuries, however, are considered to be critical, with most suffering scratches and bites.Last week, another monkey entered a classroom on the second floor of a kindergarten in the Ogori area of Yamaguchi and a four-year-old was scratched. By the time staff arrived to help, the monkey had already escaped.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/19/1097777367_34:0:2765:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_088a32b9be59b14da69b8bb8c0772175.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
japan, japan, monkey, monkey
Japan to Use Tranquilizer Guns to Catch Marauding Monkeys After 42 Injured
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
As their natural habitat has been eroded away, monkeys are making their ways to cities. The first attack was registered on July 8.
Authorities in Japan’s western city of Yamaguchi said on Monday that they will be using tranquillizer guns to capture marauding monkeys that have attacked
at least 42 people in recent weeks.
Local authorities told AFP that the animals initially only targeted women and children, but now attack men too.
None of the injuries, however, are considered to be critical, with most suffering scratches and bites.
“I heard crying coming from the ground floor, so I hurried down and saw that monkey hunching over my child,” a local father told the Mainichi Shimbun daily.
Last week, another monkey entered a classroom
on the second floor of a kindergarten in the Ogori area of Yamaguchi and a four-year-old was scratched. By the time staff arrived to help, the monkey had already escaped.