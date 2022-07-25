https://sputniknews.com/20220725/indias-uttar-pradesh-on-alert-after-police-thwart-conspiracy-to-instigate-religious-violence-1097760665.html
India’s Uttar Pradesh on Alert After Police Thwart 'Conspiracy' to Instigate Religious Violence
India’s Uttar Pradesh on Alert After Police Thwart 'Conspiracy' to Instigate Religious Violence
In June, the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh witnessed massive communal violence in several districts, triggered by the controversial remarks of suspended... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-25T08:38+0000
2022-07-25T08:38+0000
2022-07-25T08:38+0000
india
uttar pradesh
religion
religion
religion
religion and politics
politics
politics
politics
politics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/19/1097764491_0:88:3071:1816_1920x0_80_0_0_6c9d61baf0a12768778728f421ae0435.jpg
The administration of India's Uttar Pradesh has placed local security forces on alert in the wake of the ongoing 'Kanwar Yatra', following a major communal conspiracy thwarted in the state.Kanwar Yatra is an annual Hindu pilgrimage of devotees of Lord Shiva, where they collect the sacred water of the river Ganges, and take it in pitchers, which dangle on two sides of a bamboo stick, to their home communities to dispense it as an offering in temples.On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested two Muslim citizens for vandalizing a ‘mazar’ (enshrined Muslim tomb) in the state's Bijnor District. The two reportedly tied saffron-colored cloth around their heads (presumably to pose as Hindus) and ransacked the Jalal Shah Mazar. The police said that both the accused also set several ‘chadars’ (the sacred fabric sheet offered by Muslims on mazar) on fire. Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Prashant Kumar told media that no damage had been done to the religious books or other material, adding that both the accused had earlier desecrated the Qutub Shah Mazar in Sherkot.
uttar pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/19/1097764491_227:0:2958:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e30cb94ea377783c9a11ebda67544f32.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
india, uttar pradesh, religion, religion, religion, religion and politics, politics, politics, politics, politics, domestic politics, hindus, hinduism, muslim, muslim, muslim, anti-muslim, anti-muslim
India’s Uttar Pradesh on Alert After Police Thwart 'Conspiracy' to Instigate Religious Violence
In June, the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh witnessed massive communal violence in several districts, triggered by the controversial remarks of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
The administration of India's Uttar Pradesh has placed local security forces on alert
in the wake of the ongoing 'Kanwar Yatra', following a major communal conspiracy thwarted in the state.
Kanwar Yatra is an annual Hindu pilgrimage of devotees of Lord Shiva, where they collect the sacred water of the river Ganges, and take it in pitchers, which dangle on two sides of a bamboo stick, to their home communities to dispense it as an offering in temples.
On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested two Muslim citizens for vandalizing a ‘mazar’ (enshrined Muslim tomb) in the state's Bijnor District. The two reportedly tied saffron-colored cloth around their heads (presumably to pose as Hindus) and ransacked the Jalal Shah Mazar. The police said that both the accused also set several ‘chadars’ (the sacred fabric sheet offered by Muslims on mazar) on fire.
According to police, they were planning to provoke tensions amid the ongoing 'Kanwar Yatra'.
Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Prashant Kumar told media that no damage had been done to the religious books or other material, adding that both the accused had earlier desecrated the Qutub Shah Mazar in Sherkot.