India Boosts Africa Engagement Amid Rising Rivalry Between China & the West

Delhi has extended 222 lines of credit worth over $14 billion to Africa over the last five years.

A closer look at the data presented in the Indian parliament on Friday indicates a swift improvement in line-of-credit or grant-aid project delivery mechanisms under the Narendra Modi government compared to previous years.Sputnik spoke with Indian Ambassador Anil Trigunayat, a distinguished fellow at Vivekananda International Foundation, regarding the country’s rising share in African projects.The ministry's statement indicates a 70-80% utilization rate, whether in scholarships or for the line of credit.Trigunayat, who earlier served as India’s ambassador to Nigeria, recalled that no Indian prime minister visited Nigeria after the Pundit Nehru government until about 2007, despite the country's significance as an emerging power.Last week, addressing the ‘CII-EXIM Bank Conclave on India-Africa Growth Partnership’ in Delhi, India listed cooperation in solar power, defense trade and military exchanges in the Indian Ocean, digital infrastructure, and healthcare as its top priorities in Africa.India’s traditional defense relationship with Africa is limited to counter-terrorism, anti-piracy, and port calls. However, last week, Delhi also expressed interest in manufacturing armored vehicles and UAVs.For more than a century, foreign direct investment (FDI) in Africa was exclusively focused on extracting and exporting natural resources. However, the trend is now reversed with an improvement in governance and stability in the region resulting in competition among world powers to keep influence in the resource-rich continent.There are many countries looking to cash in on the goodwill India has earned in Africa. Ministry of External Affairs Secretary Dammu Ravi said that Japan is very keen to get involved in India's trilateral cooperation projects. Similarly, the UK, France, Germany, and the Netherlands have also shown interest.The expert also pointed towards the importance of African-Indian Ocean Rim littorals for the Indian Ocean policy, where the Indian Navy is facing an increasing threat from the burgeoning Chinese Navy. The Indian Navy has recently re-oriented and rebalanced its maritime policy with renewed focus on Africa to remain the dominant force in the Indian Ocean.While addressing Uganda's parliament in July 2018, PM Modi articulated ten guiding principles for India's Africa engagement. This was Delhi’s first-ever stated Africa policy despite Delhi having a capacity building and programs policy for the continent from 1964 onwards.The Narendra Modi government has also opened up new diplomatic missions to parts of the continent that have traditionally not had a large Indian diaspora. Bilateral visits have also increased manifold, giving fillip to the ties.

