Global Industrialized North Should Pay for Climate Change's Adverse Impact on South Asia - Expert

Global Industrialized North Should Pay for Climate Change's Adverse Impact on South Asia - Expert

At least 750 million people in South Asia are experiencing the adverse affects of climate change-triggered disasters.

A report published by ActionAid International and Climate Action Network South Asia suggests that by the end of 2050, about 62 million South Asian people will be displaced due to climate change.Sputnik spoke with one of the authors of the recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report titled 'Climate Change 2022: Mitigation of Climate Change', Dr. Anjal Prakash, to understand why South Asia, and especially India, is so vulnerable to climate change and how India can address the crisis.Sputnik: Since 2018, India has been experiencing extreme weather conditions. Increased lightning, rain or flood incidents are now reported on a yearly basis. Apart from that, the number of cyclones has also increased in the past 4-5 years. How should we view this?Dr. Prakash: We see that the freak weather events are showing continuity - be it the summer, winter or monsoon season. We see extreme variability in the Southern Asian region and it is indeed part of a rapidly changing climate. Numerous studies and IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) reports have confirmed that the changing weather conditions are due to the impact of global warming led by climate change.Sputnik: Does the India Meteorological Department (IMD) possess enough infrastructure and technology to assess the weather condition across India?Dr. Prakash: The IMD is one of the great institutions. It can predict the climatic conditions quite effectively. But the problem is that the weather is becoming very unpredictable and its variability is becoming an order of the day. For example, we may have a prediction of cyclones. But things can change within 24 hours. In such a scenario, meteorological departments find it difficult to forecast with precision.Sputnik: What could be the future strategy of a nation like India, which is already seeing an adverse impact?Dr. Prakash: India's strategy should be both —adaptation and mitigation simultaneously. The government needs to have a short, medium, and long-term adaptation plan, as well as a mitigation plan. Today's climate change is not the creation of people living in South Asia, it has come from the industrialized Global North, which means that they also need to pay for the loss and damages that we are witnessing.The strategy has to be multi-prolonged. First is fixing our own environmental problems, such as making systems, institutions and infrastructure resilient to climate change. Also, we need to have better social protection for people who are at the bottom (level) of society and who are unable to cope up with climate change-led extreme events such as floods and droughts.Secondly, we must provide a voice for the global south for climate justice.Sputnik: How do you assess the federal government's approach to policies?Dr. Prakash: India has one of the best policies. But I have been advocating for a separate ministry for climate change to deal with the problems that we are facing. Currently, the Ministry of Environment and Forest deals with climate change issues and is one of its many sub-category (division). I think that the time has come for India to carve out a separate ministry for climate change at the federal level with state apparatus. The primary task of this ministry is to coordinate with other ministries and provide a framework, policies and resources for implementing climate change-related projects and also climate-proof developmental programs.Sputnik: Recently, countries made net-zero carbon and green growth pledges during the BRICS summit. These countries constitute around 42 percent of the world population and one-fifth of the global GDP. Is that objective realistic?Dr. Prakash: India is poised toward reaching net zero carbon with a target of 2070. A lot of policies have been framed which can help. But again, implementing these policies is something we must focus on.This is why I'm saying that we need to have targeted intervention. At the same time, we need a robust monitoring and evaluation process to see how we reach net-zero targets. And that's why I'm strongly speaking about the need to have a climate change ministry.Sputnik: Many policies and initiatives are in the making, like reaching net-zero carbon by 2070, reducing carbon intensity by 45 percent by 2030, the UN sustainable development goals and many others. Are these achievable?Dr. Prakash: Can we achieve the net zero target? Yes, they're achievable. But they have to be in the sink with other things happening in our surroundings with climate and non-climate factors. For example, suppose there is a contaminated water body. In that case, not just the water body needs to be protected, but we have to see if it is contaminated by industrial affluence. And, if yes, what can be done. All these issues are connected and interlinked.Sputnik: Can we link climate change to socio-economic issues in South Asia, like poverty, unemployment and/or overpopulation?Dr. Prakash: Of course, the issue of poverty, unemployment, and over-exploitation of resources is central to the issue of climate change.However, on the issue of population, I have a slightly different take. It is the people of the global north who consume about 80% of the world's resources. So, it is consumption that is a problem rather than population. In many parts of India, people live with negative carbon outcomes. Their life and lifestyle are totally in tune with their immediate environment.In fact, we must have a carbon tax on people who consume more, and that tax should be transferred to people who are the primary producers. This is part of the climate justice system that I am advocating for.The population is not the problem because the people of the global north are still consuming 80 percent of resources. It is not the population where the problem lies but consumption that is very unfriendly.

