Ghislaine Maxwell Transferred to Low Security Prison With Comfy Cells, Yoga and Movies

Ghislaine Maxwell Transferred to Low Security Prison With Comfy Cells, Yoga and Movies

Despite being sentenced to meet her 75th birthday in prison, the 60-year-old socialite is now likely to 'celebrate' the occasion in a fairly comfortable... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-25

2022-07-25T21:17+0000

2022-07-25T21:17+0000

British socialite and sex convict Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, will spend 15 years of her imprisonment in a low-security prison in Florida, which boasts of dormitory housing instead of grim cells, as well as a range of "indoor and outdoor activities" available to inmates.The convict, who was found guilty of grooming and sex trafficking minors for the disgraced financier, was transferred to the Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution (FCI), which allows inmates to engage in various outdoor sports, as well as participate in yoga classes. It also grants them access to certain indoor entertainment such as "movies" or "talent shows," the bureau of prisons' handbook reveals.The convicts at the FCI Tallahassee are also allowed access to books, magazines and newspapers, as well as listen to music from the radio or players.The prison's database shows that Maxwell is currently set to be released on 17 July 2037, ahead of her 76th birthday.She was convicted to a 20-year prison sentence, part of which was deducted due to the time she spent in custody awaiting the trial and the verdict. Her accomplice, Jeffrey Epstein, did not live to face conviction, having hanged himself in a jail cell despite being placed on a suicide watch for a limited period not long prior to it.

