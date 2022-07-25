International
Germany Sees No Technical Reason for New Russian Gas Cut - Minister
Germany Sees No Technical Reason for New Russian Gas Cut - Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has argued that there is no technical reason for Russia to further halve gas supply to Europe through... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International
gazprom
nord stream
germany
siemens
Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Monday that it would slash daily gas flow from Wednesday from the current 40% of the pipeline’s capacity to 20%, or 33 million cubic meters, as a result of maintenance issues.The minister said the Siemens turbine was in Germany and ready for delivery to Russia. He accused Moscow of trying to drive a wedge between Ukraine’s supporters. Russia argues that it is not interested in a full cutoff of gas supplies to Europe.
gazprom, nord stream, germany, siemens

Germany Sees No Technical Reason for New Russian Gas Cut - Minister

21:49 GMT 25.07.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has argued that there is no technical reason for Russia to further halve gas supply to Europe through its Nord Stream 1 pipeline.
Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Monday that it would slash daily gas flow from Wednesday from the current 40% of the pipeline’s capacity to 20%, or 33 million cubic meters, as a result of maintenance issues.
"There are no technical reasons for the supply cut… Russia is violating contracts and shifting the blame on others," Habeck told German news agency dpa.
The minister said the Siemens turbine was in Germany and ready for delivery to Russia. He accused Moscow of trying to drive a wedge between Ukraine’s supporters. Russia argues that it is not interested in a full cutoff of gas supplies to Europe.
